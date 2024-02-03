TIME and Ally Financial name 2024 Dealer of the Year

Rita Case, president, CEO, and dealer principal at Rick Case Honda in Davie, Florida, wins 55th annual award that recognizes business acumen and community giving

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rita Case, president, CEO, and dealer principal at Rick Case Honda in Davie, Florida, today was announced as the 2024 TIME Dealer of the Year at the 107th National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show. Now in its 55th year, the TIME Dealer of the Year award is one of the auto industry's most respected and highly coveted honors.

Rita Case, president, CEO, and dealer principal at Rick Case Honda in Davie, Florida, is the 2024 TIME Dealer of the Year. The announcement was made at the 107th National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show.
Congratulations to Rita Case, 2024 TIME Dealer of the Year! Rita is president, CEO, and dealer principal at Rick Case Honda in Davie, Florida. The announcement was made on February 3rd at the 107th National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show.
Case, also CEO of the Rick Case Auto Group, was selected for her outstanding achievements in the auto industry and her unwavering commitment to making a positive impact in her community. Case and her auto group, the largest woman-owned-and-operated dealership group in the country, has pioneered innovative sales initiatives and founded the Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show, which has elevated the profile of dealers in the region and raised money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County since 1990. She has collected bicycles for children in need during the holidays for the past 41 years and is the founding sponsor of 77 Habitat for Humanity homes in South Florida.

Jessica Sibley, CEO of TIME, and Doug Timmerman, Ally Interim CEO and President of Dealer Financial Services, announced Case as the winner at a ceremony that honored all 49 nominees. Case was chosen from a field of more than 16,000 franchised dealers across the country.

"Rita epitomizes the qualities the TIME Dealer of the Year Award was designed to recognize – a relentless determination to make this incredible industry even better and to support causes that strengthen her community," Timmerman said. "She's paved the way for women in the dealership business and found innovative ways to sell cars, while also working to provide those in need everything from housing and scholarships to healthcare and education."

Speaking about the importance of the recognition program, Sibley said, "At TIME, we are proud to uphold the decades-long tradition of honoring automotive dealers who make a positive impact and show dedication to their communities through our TIME Dealer of the Year award. We are excited to keep this tradition of applauding these community contributions together with our partners at Ally."

The TIME Dealer of the Year winner and finalists are chosen by a panel from the Tauber Institute for Global Operations at the University of Michigan. The panel selects finalists from each of the four NADA regions, and, ultimately, a national winner from those finalists.

In addition to Case, the 2024 TIME Dealer of the Year finalists include:

  • H. Lehman Franklin, Franklin Toyota, Statesboro, GA
  • Thomas Murphy, Falmouth Toyota, Bourne, MA
  • Brian O'Meara, O'Meara Ford Center Inc., Northglenn, CO
  • Daniel Wilson, Corwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Fargo, ND

As the exclusive sponsor of the TIME Dealer of the Year program for the 13th year in a row, Ally will provide grants to eligible 501c3 charitable organizations selected by the nominees, finalists, and winner. For more than a decade, Ally has made donations in connection with the program, totaling nearly $1 million. This year, Ally will give $10,000 to the charity of Case's choice and $5,000 to each of the nonprofit organizations selected by the four finalists. In recognition of their achievements, Ally also will give $1,000 to the charities of choice for each of the 49 nominees.

For more information on the nominees, finalists, and winner, please visit:  https://www.ally.com/go/allydealerheroes/nominees.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves more than 11 million customers through a full range of online banking services (including deposits, mortgage, point-of-sale personal lending, and credit card products) and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company also includes a robust corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, as well as auto financing and insurance offerings. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com.

Contacts:

Brenda Rios
Ally Communications (media)
[email protected]

SOURCE Ally Financial

