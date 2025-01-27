TIME and Ally Financial Name 2025 Dealer of the Year

Raymond Farabaugh, president of D-Patrick Inc. in Evansville, Ind. wins 56th annual award that recognizes industry accomplishments and community service at the 108th National Automotive Dealers Association Show

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raymond Farabaugh, president of D-Patrick Inc. in Evansville, Ind. was announced as the 2025 TIME Dealer of the Year at the 108th National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show. Now in its 56th year, the TIME Dealer of the Year award is one of the auto industry's most respected and highly coveted honors.

2025 TIME Dealer of the Year award recipient Raymond Farabaugh (center) with TIME CEO Jessica Sibley and Doug Timmerman, Ally’s President of Dealer Financial Services at the NADA show in New Orleans.

Farabaugh was selected for his outstanding achievements in the auto industry and his unwavering commitment to making a positive impact in his community. He is a strong supporter of the Automobile Dealers Association of Indiana, where he has served as president, vice president, secretary, treasurer, and currently on the board of directors. Additionally, Farabaugh's auto group has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars annually in direct contributions and sponsorships, supporting an array of local organizations such as the Ark Crisis Children's Center, Boone County Cancer Society, Boys & Girls Club of Evansville, Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra, Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Ohio Valley, Special Olympics Indiana, Tri-State Food Bank, Walk to End Alzheimer's Southwest Indiana, and many more.

Jessica Sibley, CEO of TIME, and Doug Timmerman, Ally's President of Dealer Financial Services, announced Farabaugh as the winner at a ceremony in New Orleans that honored all 49 nominees. Farabaugh was chosen from a field of more than 16,000 franchised dealers across the country.

"The TIME Dealer of the Year award celebrates the country's top dealers who understand that their businesses thrive when they give back and help their communities grow, and Raymond truly embodies those qualities that make this award so special," Timmerman said. "Raymond and all of the TIME Dealer of the Year nominees stand out for doing it right in their industry and investing in their communities and dealership teams."

Speaking about the importance of the recognition program, Sibley said, "At TIME, our commitment to recognizing the exceptional contributions of automotive dealers remains as strong as ever. The TIME Dealer of the Year award continues to celebrate those who not only excel in their profession but also make a meaningful impact in their communities. We are thrilled to continue this legacy in partnership with Ally."

The TIME Dealer of the Year winner and finalists are chosen by a panel from the Tauber Institute for Global Operations at the University of Michigan. The panel selects finalists from each of the four NADA regions, and, ultimately, a national winner from those finalists.

In addition to Farabaugh, the 2025 TIME Dealer of the Year finalists include:

Sean P. Baxter, Kayser Ford Inc., Madison, Wis.

George Haddad, Haddad Toyota , Pittsfield, Mass.

, Con Paulos, Con Paulos Chevrolet, Jerome, Idaho

Cathy Stender, Woody Anderson Ford , Huntsville, Ala.

As the exclusive sponsor of the TIME Dealer of the Year program for the 14th year in a row, Ally will provide grants to eligible 501c3 charitable organizations selected by the nominees, finalists, and winner. Ally has made donations in connection with the program, totaling nearly $1 million. This year, Ally will give $10,000 to the charity of Farabaugh's choice and $5,000 to a nonprofit organization selected by each of the finalists. In recognition of their achievements, Ally also will give $1,000 to a charity selected by each of the 49 nominees.

For more information on the nominees, finalists, and winner, please visit: https://www.ally.com/go/allydealerheroes/nominees .

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves approximately 10 million customers with deposits and securities brokerage and investment advisory services as well as auto financing and insurance offerings. The company also includes a robust corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies. For more information, please visit www.ally.com .

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures .

For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com .

About TIME

TIME is the 101-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of over 120 million around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms. With unparalleled access to the world's most influential people, the trust of consumers and partners globally, and an unrivaled power to convene, TIME's mission is to tell the essential stories of the people and ideas that shape and improve the world. Today, TIME also includes the Emmy Award®-winning film and television division TIME Studios; a significantly expanded live events business built on the powerful TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises and custom experiences; TIME for Kids, which provides trusted news with a focus on news literacy for kids and valuable resources for teachers and families; the award-winning branded content studio Red Border Studios; the sustainability and climate action division TIME CO2 and more.

About the NADA Show

The annual NADA Show brings together more than 20,000 franchised dealers and their employees, industry leaders, manufacturers and exhibitors to learn about the latest auto industry tools, trends, products and technologies.

Contact:

Peter Gilchrist

Ally Communications (Media)

704-644-6299

[email protected]

SOURCE Ally Financial