TIME and Ally Financial Name 2026 Dealer of the Year

Dave Wright, president of Dave Wright Nissan Subaru in Hiawatha, Iowa wins 57th annual award that recognizes industry accomplishments and community service at the 109th National Automotive Dealers Association Show

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) today announced Dave Wright, president of Dave Wright Nissan Subaru in Hiawatha, Iowa, was named the 2026 TIME Dealer of the Year at the 109th National Automotive Dealers Association (NADA) Show. Now in its 57th year, the award is recognized as one of the auto industry's highest honors. This milestone also marks Ally's 15th year as the exclusive sponsor, reflecting its ongoing commitment to automotive excellence and its position as an industry-leading auto finance business.

2026 TIME Dealer of the Year Dave Wright

Wright was selected for his remarkable leadership in the automotive industry and his longstanding dedication to community service. He has fostered a culture built around people and community impact and has been recognized by Automotive News as a Best Dealerships to Work For 12 times. This achievement makes it the only dealership in Iowa and one of just three nationwide to receive this honor.

"Dave and all of the TIME Dealer of the Year nominees stand out for their industry excellence, investing in the communities they serve and teams they lead," said Doug Timmerman, Ally's President of Dealer Financial Services. "The TIME Dealer of the Year award honors dealers who build lasting success by strengthening communities, and through his leadership and dedication to his team, Dave truly embodies these values."

Beyond business operations, Wright continues to support organizations including Goodwill of the Heartland, To The Rescue, the Boys and Girls Club of the Corridor, Heritage Area Agency on Aging, and the Iowa Giving Crew. Through annual contributions exceeding $50,000 and ongoing program sponsorships, Wright helps support children, educators, and seniors across the region.

Jessica Sibley, CEO of TIME, and Timmerman announced Wright as the winner at a ceremony in Las Vegas that honored all 47 nominees. Wright was chosen from a field of more than 20,000 franchised dealers across the country.

"At TIME, we are proud to recognize automotive dealers who demonstrate excellence, leadership, and a deep commitment to service through the TIME Dealer of the Year award," said Sibley. "This award celebrates those whose work strengthens their communities and sets a standard for the industry, and we are thrilled to continue this legacy in partnership with Ally."

The TIME Dealer of the Year winner and finalists are chosen by a panel from the Tauber Institute for Global Operations at the University of Michigan. The panel selects finalists from each of the four NADA regions, and, ultimately, a national winner from those finalists.

In addition to Wright, the 2026 TIME Dealer of the Year finalists include:

Jamie Cobb, Buick GMC, North Little Rock, Ark.

Mario Hernandez, Teton Toyota, Idaho Falls, Idaho

David Kull, Burns Honda, Marlton, N.J.

Bert Lindsay, Lindsay Honda, Columbus, Ohio

As the exclusive sponsor of the TIME Dealer of the Year program for the 15th year in a row, Ally will provide grants to eligible 501c3 charitable organizations selected by the nominees, finalists, and winner. Ally has made donations in connection with the program, totaling nearly $1 million. This year, Ally will give $10,000 to the charity of Wright's choice and $5,000 to a nonprofit organization selected by each of the finalists. In recognition of their achievements, Ally also will give $1,000 to a charity selected by each of the 47 nominees.

For more information on the nominees, finalists, and winner, please visit: https://www.ally.com/go/allydealerheroes/nominees .

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves customers with deposits and securities brokerage and investment advisory services as well as auto financing and insurance offerings. The company also includes a seasoned corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies. For more information, please visit www.ally.com .

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures .

For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com .

About TIME

TIME is the 102-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of over 120 million around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms. With unparalleled access to the world's most influential people, the trust of consumers and partners globally, and an unrivaled power to convene, TIME's mission is to tell the essential stories of the people and ideas that shape and improve the world. Today, TIME also includes the award-winning branded content studio and Emmy Award®-winning film and television division TIME Studios; a significantly expanded live events business built on the powerful TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises and custom experiences; TIME for Kids, which provides trusted news with a focus on news literacy for kids and valuable resources for teachers and families; and more.

About NADA

The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), founded in 1917, represents more than 16,000 light-vehicle and commercial-truck dealerships with 32,500 domestic and international franchises. New-vehicle franchised dealers are directly responsible for more than one million U.S. jobs.

