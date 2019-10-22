TIME and Ally Financial Recognize Distinguished Auto Dealers Across America

DETROIT, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIME and Ally Financial today announced the nomination of 49 exceptional auto dealers for the TIME Dealer of the Year Award, recognizing them for their business success and dedication to giving back.

Chosen from nearly 17,000 franchise auto dealers nationwide, the dealers nominated for this prestigious award have demonstrated strong business acumen and a steadfast commitment to their communities. The honorees will be recognized by Ally and TIME at the 103rd annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 during a formal ceremony where the national winner will be announced.

"The award applauds the incredible effort each of these dealers puts into their businesses and their communities," said Doug Timmerman, President of Auto Finance at Ally. "They are influential business leaders and admired ambassadors for worthy causes. It's an honor for Ally to recognize their generosity and impact in cities and towns across America."

In its ninth year as exclusive sponsor, Ally will recognize the dealer nominees and their many community efforts by contributing $1,000 to each nominee's 501(c)3 charity of choice. The finalists for the award will receive an additional $5,000 for their favorite charities and the winner will receive an additional $10,000 to give to charity. To learn more about each of the 49 nominees go to AllyDealerHeroes.com.

Nominated by executives from state and metro dealer associations throughout the country, each nominee represents their respective association in the national competition. The awards are sponsored by TIME in partnership with Ally and in cooperation with NADA. A panel of faculty members from the Tauber Institute for Global Operations at the University of Michigan will select one finalist from each of the four NADA regions and one national Dealer of the Year.

About TIME

TIME is a global multimedia brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 100 million around the world. A trusted destination for reporting and insight on the people, places and issues that matter, TIME captures the events that shape our lives. TIME's major franchises include the TIME 100 Most Influential People, Person of the Year, Firsts, Best Inventions, Genius Companies, World's Greatest Places, and more. With 45 million digital visitors each month and 40 million social followers, TIME is one of the most trusted and recognized sources of news and information in the world.

About Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a leading digital financial-services company with $181.5 billion in assets as of September 30, 2019. As a customer-centric company with passionate customer service and innovative financial solutions, we are relentlessly focused on "Doing It Right" and being a trusted financial-services provider to our consumer, commercial, and corporate customers. We are one of the largest full-service automotive-finance operations in the country and offer a wide range of financial services and insurance products to automotive dealerships and consumers. Our award-winning online bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender) offers mortgage-lending services and a variety of deposit and other banking products, including savings, money-market, and checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Additionally, we offer securities-brokerage and investment-advisory services through Ally Invest. Our robust corporate finance business offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

About the NADA Show

The annual NADA Show brings together more than 20,000 franchised dealers and their employees, industry leaders, manufacturers and exhibitors to learn about the latest auto industry tools, trends, products and technologies.

