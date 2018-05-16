Time and Attendance is Obsolete: Today's Smart Companies Embrace Time Intelligence™

"Companies have made great strides in tracking financial and human resources in recent years, leveraging sophisticated data analytics to create teams out of complementary skill sets, and modern accounting practices to optimize tax and labor structures around the world. Yet their approach to time and attendance remains archaic and obsolete," said Raj Narayanaswamy, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Replicon. "Time Intelligence is more than a new solution; it completely changes the lens through which companies view time, connecting it more directly to business outcomes for unmatched productivity and profitability."

As part of its Time Intelligence Platform, Replicon's Global Time and Gross Pay Automation solution offers payroll and compliance professionals complete control of the source to gross process, streamlining payroll runs and improving visibility, accuracy, and control over workforce costs. Business can take care of additional complexities like job costing, work breakdown structures, complex pay rates, and more, simplifying the process of managing source to gross pay. With a prebuilt compliance library for more than 60 countries across the globe, Replicon is placed in a unique position to serve global businesses. Over-the-air updates, real-time monitoring of rules, and compliance dashboards make the compliance capabilities truly world-class. The added flexibility of the platform enables enterprises to handle requirements around collective bargaining and enterprise agreements.

At APA's 36th Annual Congress, Narayanaswamy will be taking part in a panel discussion workshop with Jon Clements of Deloitte, Hope Williams of the American Payroll Association, and Laurent Botella of Workday. This workshop will provide a high-level overview about the changing nature of time and attendance and how organizations need to think beyond punching in and out to manage time as a strategic asset. The session will take place Thursday, May 17th at 2:15pm.

Replicon is the platinum sponsor at the event and will be showcasing the latest AI-powered time and attendance capabilities on its Time Intelligence Platform. Replicon's customized, interactive demo will take place on Thursday, May 17th from 12:00pm-12:45pm in the Exhibitor Demo Suite. Replicon is also hosting the "License to Party" from 7:30pm-11:30pm. For more information, Replicon will be available in Booth #401 to talk about Time Intelligence.

Replicon, the Time Intelligence company, has over 20 years of industry leadership and is pioneering a new approach to time management. Time Intelligence elevates time as a strategic asset within an organization, to improve operational productivity, performance, and profitability. Replicon's Time Intelligence Platform offers solutions for global time and gross pay compliance, enterprise time management for ERP, business operations software for professional services, and an SDK for continued development - expanding the company's award-winning portfolio of cloud-based products, including complete solution sets for client billing, project costing, and time and attendance. Replicon supports thousands of customers across 70 countries, with over 400 employees around the globe including the United States, Canada, India, Australia, and the United Kingdom. To learn more, visit www.replicon.com.

