TIME AS A DESIGN MATERIAL: WORKING WITH, NOT AGAINST, CENTURIES OF PENNSYLVANIA'S HISTORY

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher ARCHitecture turns history into a design advantage, rather than a limitation. The firm breathes new life into older buildings, blending preservation with bold contemporary interventions. Projects like Morewood and Pribanic and Pribanic in downtown Pittsburgh transform historic spaces into dynamic workplaces, residences, and community hubs that celebrate their past while looking confidently to the future.

At the heart of Fisher ARCHitecture's work is the idea that time itself is a design material. The firm views each building as a living document, layered with craftsmanship, culture, and human experience. Rather than stripping these layers away, principals Eric Fisher and Bea Spolidoro embrace them as integral parts of the design process. By engaging with existing elements instead of erasing them, Fisher ARCHitecture reveals the potential already present in each structure, creating a dialogue between past and present.

Spolidoro explains, "Europe provides strong examples of 'timeless architecture'. The best European architects have created designs that are deeply rooted in the life of a place. We strive to create these deep connections also in the U.S."

At Fisher ARCHitecture's " Morewood " project, which has officially broken ground and begun, following an extensive design process and careful selection of the right construction team.

At the heart of this design is a historic stone wall, the sole surviving element from the original home. The preserved wall will now define a courtyard garden, which will serve as a quiet sanctuary within a thriving neighborhood, combining memory, art, and architecture. By creatively working with the existing conditions and grandfathered setbacks, the design integrates a private art gallery tucked into one corner of the courtyard, while the new residence will align with the property's updated setbacks, which will extend gracefully toward Morewood Avenue once completed.

Morewood property owner Matt Gocinski said, "One of the most striking features of my property is the 150-year-old stone wall. The design team skillfully wove the historic stone wall into the modern design of my home. While working with Eric during the design process, he shared his perspectives, offering a deeper understanding of art and intention behind each decision. It completely changed the way I looked at design – helping me understand how beauty, function, and structure come together to create something truly special – both timeless and fresh."

Adaptive reuse gives commercial, residential, and community spaces lasting character and meaning. For Western Pennsylvania businesses, this approach builds identity and distinction. For residents and communities, it offers comfort, continuity, and connection. Through this balance of history, vision, and care, Fisher ARCHitecture designs spaces that stand the test of time.

The same philosophy applies to the law offices Pribanic and Pribanic in downtown Pittsburgh, where Fisher ARCHitecture is reimagining an existing brick façade through the addition of perforated copper panels delicately mounted on a custom steel subframe. The new layer creates a striking dialogue between past and present — a contemporary skin that both conceals and reveals the original structure beneath.

A site-specific custom LED light sculpture will further animate the façade, producing gentle, wave-like movements of light that seem to radiate from within the building and symbolize the connection between old and new. The project is currently in progress, with installation of the copper panels scheduled for mid-November.

Every Fisher ARCHitecture project begins with a deep understanding of place. Site-specific creativity guides each decision, ensuring careful attention to detail, from the selection of materials and deep connections to international artisans, to the way light, texture, and proportion interact within a space.

Fisher ARCHitecture is redefining Pittsburgh's built environment by turning historic buildings into functional, modern spaces. The firm shows that honoring the past and designing for the future are not opposing goals but complementary opportunities. Through each project, Fisher invites communities and clients to experience architecture that both inspires and endures.

With more than 20 years in business, Fisher ARCHitecture has established itself as a respected architectural firm in Pittsburgh, PA, with a satellite location in Schignano, Italy.

