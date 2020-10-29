Time For A Change. Meet Pluie™, World's First Self-Sanitizing Public Diaper Changing Table

"Out for lunch one day, my son had a dirty diaper and the women's restroom changing table was particularly dirty and uncomfortable. Unsurprisingly, my husband had no option in the men's room, and that was my ah-ha moment. I thought why isn't there a better design that exists in every restroom?" said Addie Gundry, founder and CEO of Pluie . "Moms, dads and children deserve better, and I knew in that moment it was my mission to create Pluie ."

Made in the USA, Pluie's patent-pending UV-C light system (placed behind a protection panel) turns on when closed and not in use, to sanitize the changing space. UV-C light is known to kill 99.9% of germs, bacteria, and viruses, including COVID, E. coli, and Influenza through a photochemical reaction that damages their DNA. It is the same UV-C light technology that is widely used today in hospitals to sterilize patient room surfaces. The signature table's reimagined design also includes first-to-market features such as a plush, leak proof cushion, a retractable security strap and multipurpose durable handles.

"Businesses and public places need to focus on sanitation and cleanliness now more than ever. Pluie is not just a changing table, itis peace of mind. Simply put, every women's, men's, all-gender restrooms should have Pluie," said Brittany Hizer, co-founder and COO, Pluie.

In addition to the signature self-sanitizing option, Pluie also offers a non-UV version which is ideal for locations lacking access to power. For pricing inquiries, to order Pluie or for more information, please visit hellopluie.com.

About Pluie:

Established in 2020, Pluie is modernizing the outdated public restroom diaper changing table experience with the world's first and only self-sanitizing table, powered by a patent-pending UV-C light system. Pluie is proudly female-founded and operated by Addie Gundry and Brittany Hizer. Pluie is a made in the USA company, headquartered in Chicago. For more information, visit hellopluie.com.

