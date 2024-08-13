Time For American Healthcare REIT Investors To Explore Their Legal Options

As Share Price Falls, Filing A Broker Fraud Claim May Be Best Chance For Financial Recovery

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas (investorlawyers.com) is offering free, no obligation case consultations to American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) investors. The real estate investment trust saw its shares drop almost 3% on August 6, 2024 as the lock-up period for legacy non-traded REIT shareholders concluded. A product of the merger between Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III, Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, and American Healthcare Investors, in February 2024, AHR arrived on the New York Stock Exchange with a 56 million share/IPO at $12/share. Meanwhile, legacy investors had purchased their 66 million shares for $40/share. (American Healthcare REIT's estimated net asset value (NAV) for Class I and Class T common stock in March 2023 following a 4-1 reverse stock split was $31.40/share. )

This real estate investment trust has a portfolio made up of medical office buildings, skilled nursing facilities, senior housing, and hospitals collectively valued last September 2023 at about $4.6B. Earlier this year, Comrit made a third-party tender offer looking to buy 228,136 of the REIT's shares at a %8% reduction. There was also the suspension of American Healthcare REIT's share repurchase plan in 2022 (barring requests related to qualifying disability or death). March 2023, quarterly distributions were reduced for Class T and Class I common stockholders.

Many investors are wondering whether their brokers may have improperly recommended American Healthcare REIT. Even non-traded REITs, which are generally available to retail investors, may be an unsuitable investment recommendation for someone depending on their age, risk tolerance level, investing goals, and experience.

REITs tend to garner high commissions (up to 15%) and fees for financial advisors. This can compel them to inappropriately market these alternative investments to inexperienced investors and conservative retirees. Due diligence failures, breach of fiduciary duty, and supervisory failures by the broker-dealer can also lead to the unsuitable exposure to these investments which, in turn, can result in significant losses.

How To Pursue Damages For Your American Healthcare REIT Losses

https://youtu.be/AJg85qIL8Ok?si=FJeUVsR7U9MuR4_O

Contact Our American Healthcare REIT Loss Law Firm Today

Over the years, we have helped thousands of investors to collectively recoup many millions of dollars through arbitration, mediation, and litigation from negligent and reckless stockbrokers and their firms.

Call (800) 259-9010 or fill out this form. We represent investors all over the United States.

SOURCE Shepherd Smith Edwards & Kantas LLP