TIME Hosts TIME 100 Gala, Celebrating Its Annual List Of The 100 Most Influential People In The World

NEW YORK, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 14th annual TIME 100 gala, celebrating TIME's list of the world's most influential people takes place tonight, Tuesday, April 24, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. The event will feature performances by Jennifer Lopez and Shawn Mendes, honorary tributes from members of this year's list and remarks from TIME Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal. TIME is a Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) brand.

The 2018 TIME 100 was announced last week, and the issue is on newsstands now. See the full list at www.time.com/100 and see the issue's six covers running worldwide at https://bit.ly/2EYz0JE.

Current members of the TIME 100 attending the gala include José Andrés, Millie Bobby Brown, Sterling K. Brown, Tarana Burke, Jaclyn Corin, Carmen Yulín Cruz, Rachael Denhollander, Ronan Farrow, Sonia Friedman, Greta Gerwig, Emma Gonzalez, Savannah Guthrie, David Hogg, Cindy Holland, Jodi Kantor, Cameron Kasky, Kesha, Nicole Kidman, Hoda Kotb, John Krasinski, Kevin Kwan, Janet Mock, Adam Neumann, Trevor Noah, Deepika Padukone, Adam Rippon, Christian Siriano, Megan Twohey, Daniela Vega, Lena Waithe, Maxine Waters, Peggy Whitson, Kehinde Wiley, Alex Wind, Whitney Wolfe Herd and more.

"The TIME 100, always a reflection of its moment, looks quite different than in the past," notes TIME Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal, citing as one example the record 45 people on this year's list who are under 40. "Influence increasingly knows no single zip code and no minimum age," he adds, "and a common theme in the tributes is how much we can learn from the young."

Still, Felsenthal notes, "The elder-as-teacher remains a powerful theme... Seeing success in someone who looks like you, thinks like you, grew up like you can change the course of a life." https://ti.me/2EZZIS4

