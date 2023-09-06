Time in Range Coalition launches vast resource site for time in range education

The Time in Range Coalition has launched timeinrange.org, a website dedicated to providing education and resources about the daily diabetes management metric to people living with diabetes, healthcare professionals, and more.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Time in Range Coalition has launched timeinrange.org —a vibrant new website and the first of its kind, created by people with diabetes, international diabetes experts, and key industry leaders. It focuses on the exciting, useful, and quickly growing diabetes management metric time in range and features resources for people with diabetes, healthcare professionals, and the entire diabetes community. The site meets an unmet need in the diabetes ecosystem by providing a "one-stop shop" solely focused on time in range—and creates an accessible online space where people with diabetes can feel empowered in their diabetes management.

Time in range is the percentage of time that a person spends with their glucose levels in a target range (including time above range: above 180 mg/dL, in range: 70-180 mg/dL, and below range: below 69 mg/dL), most often found through a continuous glucose monitor (CGM). Research has shown that utilizing time in range to make treatment decisions can lower A1C, decrease diabetes complications, and seriously improve people with diabetes' quality of life . It's a vitally important diabetes metric that has been embraced by people with diabetes and clinicians in the global diabetes ecosystem. The past couple of years have seen an increase in awareness and adoption; standardization of its incorporation into clinical research; and progressively included in the American Diabetes Association's Standards of Care.

"Diabetes affects 37 million people in the US alone and three times that number are at risk. And it's getting worse," said Jim Carroll, CEO of The diaTribe Foundation. "But there's hope. By giving all people with diabetes access to CGMs, and to the medications that can keep them in range all day, every day—we can help turn the tide. Empowering people to find ways to win against diabetes, so they can live healthier, happier and more hopeful lives. The key? Making time in range the metric for the daily management of diabetes."

The site holds a catalog of time in range resources from reputable diabetes organizations around the globe that are categorized and organized in a way that allows the user to find the answer to their time in range question quickly, while encouraging them to learn more and take the next step. This site makes time in range education accessible, digestible, and exciting—fueling both people with diabetes and healthcare professionals with the empowerment and information they need to make time in range a staple in their daily life. In a world where the diabetes population is growing, diabetes stigma is still rampant, and racial, socioeconomic, and other barriers are common, this accessibility is vital to helping people with diabetes learn about time in range and have the tools needed to more proactively manage one's health.

Timeinrange.org is a collaborative effort between coalition members (Abbott, Dexcom, Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and more), people with diabetes, and leading global diabetes experts. It is a monumental step forward toward promoting the best quality of life for people with diabetes and allowing people with diabetes to not just be active participants in their diabetes management but to have the knowledge and information to successfully impact their lives. Because when you know more about your glucose levels, you can do more to manage them.

Timeinrange.org is a project that has been years in the making and aims to be the new household name in time in range education. The site was carefully crafted and intentionally designed to let people with diabetes and healthcare professionals learn, engage, and evolve with time in range in an approachable space that reflects their personal journey and encourages growth, empowerment, and excitement.

"Through the guidance and collaboration of the Time in Range Coalition and its members, we're proud to share an accessible resource that will help educate and empower the entire diabetes community to learn about, implement, and excel in their diabetes management with the power of time in range," said Julie Heverly, senior director of the Time in Range Coalition. "As diabetes technology and Standards of Care evolve, we want everyone to know they can have the tools and information needed to live healthier and happier lives."

Visit timeinrange.org to see the full scale of the site and how it's designed to help amplify time in range as an accessible daily diabetes management metric that gives people with diabetes the knowledge, insights, and power to thrive.

The Time in Range Coalition (TIRC) is a global effort to bring together a diverse group of diabetes stakeholders, including nonprofit organizations, patient advocates, professional societies, and industry to drive awareness and adoption of Time in Range (TIR) as a means to improve daily diabetes management and long-term outcomes for people with diabetes. By educating patients, healthcare providers, and regulators about the science of TIR and continuing to generate new evidence on its value, we are working to establish TIR as an essential part of diabetes management and to make TIR accessible to all people with diabetes.

The diaTribe Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes and advocating for action. Our team is focused on making people smarter about diabetes and obesity. We understand the patient experience and are proud that we are viewed as a helpful, credible resource. Our free, weekly publication, diaTribe Learn, provides the most up-to-date and accurate news and perspectives on research, drugs, technology, and the lived experience in diabetes. We serve as a voice for patients in advocating for advances in healthcare policy and regulatory change. We seek to eliminate the burden of diabetes stigma and improve access to healthcare for all.

