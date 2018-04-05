Time is here to enter your best journalism looking at challenges faced by older people

Named after Joseph D. Ryle, a longtime National Press Club member, the $750 award honors excellence and objectivity in coverage of the problems faced by the elderly.

To apply, please submit one article or a series of no more than 5 articles on a consistent topic that appeared in either broadcast, general circulation newspaper or an online journalism site last year.

The contest is open to Press Club members and non-members. Offering entries is free for NPC members, and costs $50 for non-members. If you have questions, you can email wjlester@comcast.net or call 1-410-271-7020.

Entries may be submitted online or mail in your entries. For more information, click on: http://press.org/about/awards.

