Time is here to enter your best journalism looking at challenges faced by older people

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The National Press Club is eager to see your best journalism from 2017 examining the challenges faced by older people and the deadline has been extended to April 16.

The Joseph D. Ryle Award for Excellence in Writing on the Problems of Geriatrics rewards top reporting on aging. That is one of many categories in the Club's annual journalism contest.

Named after Joseph D. Ryle, a longtime National Press Club member, the $750 award honors excellence and objectivity in coverage of the problems faced by the elderly.

To apply, please submit one article or a series of no more than 5 articles on a consistent topic that appeared in either broadcast, general circulation newspaper or an online journalism site last year. 

The contest is open to Press Club members and non-members. Offering entries is free for NPC members, and costs $50 for non-members. If you have questions, you can email wjlester@comcast.net or call 1-410-271-7020. 

Entries may be submitted online or mail in your entries. For more information, click on: http://press.org/about/awards.

