Time is Money: New Coast Study Reveals the Cost of Commuting in the U.S.

Methodology

Using U.S. Census data to analyze commute times and costs across the top 100 U.S. metro areas, Coast, a startup focused on revolutionizing payments for transportation and the trades, determined the financial cost of car commuting by considering average commute mileage and factoring in gas, maintenance, and insurance costs using data from sources such as StreetLight Data , AAA , Policygenius , and the EPA .

The financial cost of public transportation commuting was found by analyzing the monthly transit pass prices sourced from APTA's public transit fare database and local transit authority websites. From there, Coast calculated the annual expenses for public transit commuting in both large metro areas, which have bus and rapid transit services (metro, subway, light rail), and smaller metro areas, which have primarily bus service.

Key Findings

Opting for car commuting over public transit can save an average of 38 minutes per day, while public transit users save significantly on annual costs , ranging from $600 to $976 .

, ranging from to . The average American car commuter spends 25.4 minutes per day commuting , amounting to nearly 19 hours each month and over a year throughout their working lifetime .

, amounting to nearly . Public transit commuters spend an average of 44.6 minutes per day commuting, translating to over two years throughout their working lifetime.

The U.S. cities with the longest car commutes to work :

Riverside, CA – 32.6 minutes Stockton, CA – 32.5 minutes Washington, D.C. – 31.7 minutes Atlanta, GA & New York, NY – 30.7 minutes Poughkeepsie, NY – 30.6 minutes

The U.S. cities with the shortest car commutes to work :

Wichita, KS – 20.0 minutes Omaha, NE – 20.4 minutes Provo, UT – 20.8 minutes Toledo, OH – 20.9 minutes Rochester, NY – 21.1 minutes

The U.S. cities with the longest public transit commutes to work :

Memphis, TN – 88.5 minutes Poughkeepsie, NY – 86.0 minutes Stockton, CA – 85.1 minutes Bridgeport, CT – 71.1 minutes New Haven, CT – 63.7 minutes

Here are the U.S. cities with the shortest public transit commutes to work :

McAllen, TX – 22.3 minutes Augusta, GA & Omaha, NE – 23.9 minutes Greenville, SC – 24.8 minutes Birmingham, AL – 24.9 minutes Greensboro, NC – 27.4 minutes

You can find the full study here .

