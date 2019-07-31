Time is Real, Space is an Illusion, Says Prominent Physicist

STAUTON, Va., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Space is an illusion," says Lee Smolin, co-founder of the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics, "but time is really real." Smolin is the author of the new book, Einstein's Unfinished Revolution, and the guest for a podcast that takes off like a particle accelerator and doesn't stop until what Smolin calls "The Completion" — the blending of Einstein's relativity theory with quantum mechanics.

Lee Smolin, co-founder of the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics, author of the new book, Einstein's Unfinished Revolution, and the fifth guest on the first season of The Jim Rutt Show is an interview podcast series examining cutting-edge thinking in science and technology.

Those are just some of the amazing revelations by a world-renowned physicist chasing the biggest breakthrough in modern science: the application of quantum mechanics to Newtonian reality. The 90-minute podcast is a trip through the history of science with an emphasis on particle physics. Guiding the discussion is host Jim Rutt, a co-founder of the Santa Fe Institute and Smolin's colleague.

In an interview that ranges from the outer edges of the multiverse to the inner particles of an atom, these are some of the topics covered on The Jim Rutt Show with Lee Smolin:

The Pilot Wave Theory applies to Matter, not just Light

The Multiverse + The Many-Worlds of Murray Gell-Mann

The Friendship between Albert Einstein and David Bohm

and Cosmology, Black Holes and The Life of the Cosmos

Entanglement, Non-Locality and Schrodinger's Cat

Einstein's Unfinished Revolution and "The Completion"

The Jim Rutt Show is an interview podcast series examining cutting-edge thinking in science and technology and the future of our economic, political and social systems and institutions. Recent guests include journalist and science fiction author, Cory Doctorow; artificial intelligence pioneer, Dr. Ben Goertzel; George Mason University economist, Robin Hanson; and Carnegie Mellon University physicist, Simon DeDeo.

You can find the released podcasts of The Jim Rutt Show at JimRuttShow.com and detailed biographies for committed guests at jimruttshow.com/upcoming-guests/. The Jim Rutt Show podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, PodcastApp, via RSS, or directly from JimRuttShow.com. The website has a complete collection of podcasts, including show transcripts, episode highlights, guest biographies, and links.

