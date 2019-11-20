Time is Running Out For Consumers and Businesses to Get $100 or More from Over $1.2 Billion in Auto Parts Settlements

Consumers and businesses should be aware that the December 31, 2019 claim deadline is approaching in over $1.2 Billion in Auto Parts Settlements.

The lawsuits allege that Defendants fixed the price of auto parts, causing millions of consumers and businesses from around the country to pay more for certain new or leased vehicles and replacement parts.

Consumers and businesses may be included if, from 1990 to 2019, they:

Bought or leased a qualifying new vehicle in the U.S. (not for resale), or Bought a qualifying vehicle replacement part (not for resale) from someone other than the manufacturer of the part.

In general, qualifying vehicles include new four-wheeled passenger automobiles, vans, sports utility vehicles, crossovers, and pickup trucks.

Affected consumers and businesses in the District of Columbia and 30 states can submit a claim form online or by mail by December 31, 2019 to get a payment of $100 or more. Claim forms are available at the website, www.AutoPartsClass.com , or by calling 1-877-940-5043.

"Time is running out. If you bought or leased a new vehicle or bought a replacement part for a vehicle, fill out the form and submit it online or by mail by the December 31 deadline. Don't miss your chance to get money," said Chanler A. Langham, a partner at Susman Godfrey L.L.P., one of the law firms appointed by the Court to represent consumers and businesses in these Settlements in addition to Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP and Robins Kaplan LLP.

Important Information and Dates:

Eligible consumers or businesses may submit a claim form online or by mail.

The Court has scheduled a hearing at the Theodore Levin U.S. Courthouse, 231 W. Lafayette Blvd., Detroit, Michigan , at 11:00 a.m. on December 10, 2019 , to consider whether to approve the Settlements and the Plan of Allocation. Settlement Class Counsel may also request reimbursement of litigation costs and expenses as well as attorneys' fees of up to 25% of the Settlement Funds (after litigation costs and expenses).

