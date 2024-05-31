Time is Running Out to Book IEEE-USA's Alaska Cruise -- Two World Renowned Speakers Announced!

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention, adventurous souls! IEEE-USA invites you to embark on the journey of a lifetime, with our upcoming 7-night Alaska Cruise, setting sail 9-16 September from Seattle, Washington. Time is of the essence, as our room block expires on 10 June, leaving you with just 10 days to secure your spot, before we return unbooked rooms to Royal Caribbean.

Royal Caribbean's "Quantum of the Seas", with Alaskan scenery.

With cabins filling up fast, and the sailing date showing signs of selling out, act now to ensure the best room choice and a guaranteed spot on this unforgettable voyage. Booking now offers travel flexibility, as well as access to the widest selection of optional port excursions.

We are thrilled to announce the addition of two new experts to our line-up of esteemed speakers. Futurist Samantha Tauber, founder of VNCCII, creates cutting-edge immersive content for the Metaverse and beyond. An internationally acclaimed performer, Tauber uses live motion capture to bring to life her alter ego, VNCCII, a "Super Sentient AI SuperHeroine from the intergalactic future. "I'm thrilled to be a part of IEEE-USA's Alaska Cruise; and to share insights into the future of technology, storytelling and generative AI, with fellow adventurers," says Tauber.

Also joining us onboard is Justin "Mr. Fascinate" Shaifer, who was recently named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 in Education. Justin is an award-winning science communicator, TV host, producer, and STEMbassador. As the Founder of Fascinate Media, he uses cutting-edge technologies like 3D effects, virtual production, and Generative AI to revolutionize STEM education. His engaging content on networks such as PBS Digital Studios, ABC News, and Hulu has captivated millions, while his branded content supports companies like LinkedIn, Chevy, Nvidia, and Intuit.

Tauber and Shaifer will join Creativity Conference Founder/CEO and Futurist Maxim Jago in delivering fast-paced lightning sessions as part of a fun and compelling program that still leaves plenty of time for exploring the ship and ports of call on your own.

IEEE-USA President Keith Moore, who will be among your hosts for the events onboard, shared his excitement: "This is the one opportunity where we get to spend time with our fellow IEEE members, while simultaneously advancing our careers and ticking something huge off of our "bucket list." I look forward to connecting with members and experiencing the beauty of Alaska together."

Our tentative event schedule for the Alaska Cruise is now available online , allowing you to plan the available adventures. For a sneak peek into the excitement that awaits, check out our captivating showcase video , featuring some of the thrilling activities and sights we'll encounter along the way.

Per-person base fares start at just $729 for Interior Staterooms with Virtual Balcony, featuring floor-to-ceiling, 80" 4K LED screens that pan floor to ceiling and project real-time video and sound! Don't miss out on this once in a lifetime opportunity to discover the wonders of Alaska, while making critical professional connections and learning more about cutting-edge technological topics. To book your spot today, and for more information, visit our event site at cruise.ieeeusa.org .

For general inquiries about the cruise, contact [email protected] . For reservation-related questions, reach out to [email protected] .

About IEEE-USA:



IEEE-USA serves the public good and promotes the careers and public policy interests of more than 150,000 engineering, computing and technology professionals who are U.S. members of IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization.

Contact:



Leah Laird

Senior Marketing & Communications Specialist, IEEE-USA

202-530-8328 | [email protected]

John Yaglenski

Director of Communications, IEEE-USA

202-530-8359 | [email protected]

SOURCE IEEE-USA