Time Is Running Out to Enter Online to Win "Free Queso For Life" at Abuelo's

LUBBOCK, Texas, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, is celebrating its 30th anniversary by giving guests a chance to win free queso for life! Winning guests are awarded a commemorative squeeze cheese wedge that entitles them to free queso upon every visit for the rest of their lives. But time is running out — soon the 30 lucky winners at each of Abuelo's 37 locations will be selected, so guests who want to win free queso for life must enter before the end of the month at www.abuelos.com/30thAnniversary.

A creamy blend of four cheeses, Poblano and Anaheim peppers, red peppers, jalapeños and onions, Abuelo's chile con queso is a popular menu item. No purchase is necessary to enter for a chance to win free queso for life — guests who are age 18 or older can simply fill out a short online form before July 31, 2019 at 12 a.m. Pacific Time to enter, selecting an Abuelo's location to redeem their free queso if they win.

Lucky winners will be selected on August 1 and will receive a commemorative squeeze cheese wedge to take with them when they visit their Abuelo's location to receive one complimentary regular chile con queso dip per table, per visit with purchases totaling $10 or more. Free queso for life can't be transferred or sold and is valid with dine-in orders only. See the site for the official rules, terms and conditions.

"At Abuelo's, we're so grateful to our guests for 30 great years," said Bob Lin, President. "We're celebrating with drink specials, fun and prizes each Thursday in July at all of our restaurants across 13 states, but the free queso for life giveaway is open all month long online. We believe a chance to win signature queso for life is a great way to say 'thank you' to our wonderful guests who've made Abuelo's part of their communities for three decades and counting."

In addition to the opportunity to enter online to win free queso for life during Abuelo's month-long 30th anniversary celebration, guests who dine out at Abuelo's on Thursdays in July can donate $5 dollars to No Kid Hungry to spin a prize wheel to win free appetizers, entrees, desserts and other prizes. But time is running out — the 30th anniversary celebration ends on July 31.

About Abuelo's

Since its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's has consistently been on the leading edge of Mexican cuisine, combining menu creativity, outstanding food and beverage quality, colorful plate presentations and superior service in a true Mexican courtyard atmosphere. Abuelo's has received national accolades as the top-ranked Mexican food restaurant and as one of America's top overall restaurant chains in four consecutive biennial surveys by a leading national consumer rating magazine. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in Lubbock Texas, the company currently has 37 full-service restaurants located in 13 states. For more information, visit www.abuelos.com or Abuelo's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Abuelos.

https://www.abuelos.com/

