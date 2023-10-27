Time is Running Out to Register for the 19th International Conference on Web Information Systems and Technologies (Rome, Italy - November 15-17, 2023)

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "19th International Conference on Web Information Systems and Technologies" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The objective of the International Conference on Web Information Systems and Technologies (WEBIST) is to unite a community of researchers, engineers, and practitioners who share a profound interest in the progressive technological developments and practical business implementations of web-based information systems.

The conference is structured around four primary tracks, each delving into distinct facets of Web Information Systems: Internet Technology, Web Intelligence and Semantic Web, Social Network Analytics, and HCI in Mobile Systems and Web Interfaces.

WEBIST places a firm emphasis on real-world applications, thus encouraging authors to illuminate the tangible advantages that Web Information Systems and Technologies offer not only in academic contexts but also within industries and service sectors.

The conference provides a platform for the exchange of insights and strategies for leveraging web-based information systems and technologies to address business challenges effectively.

Agenda:

AREA 1: INTERNET TECHNOLOGY

Application, Research Project and Internet Technology

Big Data and the Web

Digitalization/ Digitization

Internet of Things

New Trends in Internet Technology

Technical Infrastructures Suporting Web Applications

Web Programming

Web Security and Privacy, Cyber Criminality and Internet, Dark Web

Web Services and Web Engineering

Web Tools and Languages

Application, Research Project and Service Based IS

Methodologies for Services and Architecture

Technical Infrastructure for Services

Web Based Integration Technologies, Web Services, REST and CRUD Services

AREA 2: WEB INTELLIGENCE AND SEMANTIC WEB

Applications, Research Projects and Web Intelligence

Computational Intelligence on the Web

Context, Adaptability and Web Intelligence

Data Web Mining

Deep Learning

Linked Data, Big Data and Applications in Companies

Natural Language Processing

Web Information Filtering and Retrieval

Big Data and Data Mining Methods for the Semantic Web

Knowledge Graphs and Deep Semantics

Knowledge Representation and Reasoning on the Web

New Trends in Ontology Management and the Semantic Web

Ontology Discovering, Modelling, Retrieving and the Semantic Web

Semantic Interoperability

AREA 3: SOCIAL NETWORK ANALYTICS

Opinion Mining and Sentiment Analysis

Recommendation Systems

Social Media Analytics

Decision Making

Collaborative Filtering

Social Information Systems

AREA 4: HCI IN MOBILE SYSTEMS AND WEB INTERFACES

Design of Web Interface

Web Interfaces and Applications

UX and User-Centric Systems

Interaction Design, User and Web Interface Modelling

Ambient Intelligence and Ubiquitous Computing

Human Factors

Human Computer Interaction

Speakers

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

Christian Bizer , University of Mannheim, Germany

, University of Mannheim, Yannis Manolopoulos , Open University of Cyprus , Nicosia, Cyprus

, Open University of , Dimitris Kiritsis , EPFL, Switzerland

CONFERENCE CHAIR

Massimo Marchiori , University of Padua, Italy

PROGRAM CHAIR

Francisco Garcia Penalvo, Salamanca University, Spain

