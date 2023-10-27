Time is Running Out to Register for the 19th International Conference on Web Information Systems and Technologies (Rome, Italy - November 15-17, 2023)

News provided by

Research and Markets

27 Oct, 2023, 20:30 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "19th International Conference on Web Information Systems and Technologies" conference has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The objective of the International Conference on Web Information Systems and Technologies (WEBIST) is to unite a community of researchers, engineers, and practitioners who share a profound interest in the progressive technological developments and practical business implementations of web-based information systems.

The conference is structured around four primary tracks, each delving into distinct facets of Web Information Systems: Internet Technology, Web Intelligence and Semantic Web, Social Network Analytics, and HCI in Mobile Systems and Web Interfaces.

WEBIST places a firm emphasis on real-world applications, thus encouraging authors to illuminate the tangible advantages that Web Information Systems and Technologies offer not only in academic contexts but also within industries and service sectors.

The conference provides a platform for the exchange of insights and strategies for leveraging web-based information systems and technologies to address business challenges effectively.

Agenda:

AREA 1: INTERNET TECHNOLOGY

  • Application, Research Project and Internet Technology
  • Big Data and the Web
  • Digitalization/ Digitization
  • Internet of Things
  • New Trends in Internet Technology
  • Technical Infrastructures Suporting Web Applications
  • Web Programming
  • Web Security and Privacy, Cyber Criminality and Internet, Dark Web
  • Web Services and Web Engineering
  • Web Tools and Languages
  • Application, Research Project and Service Based IS
  • Methodologies for Services and Architecture
  • Technical Infrastructure for Services
  • Web Based Integration Technologies, Web Services, REST and CRUD Services

AREA 2: WEB INTELLIGENCE AND SEMANTIC WEB

  • Applications, Research Projects and Web Intelligence
  • Computational Intelligence on the Web
  • Context, Adaptability and Web Intelligence
  • Data Web Mining
  • Deep Learning
  • Linked Data, Big Data and Applications in Companies
  • Natural Language Processing
  • Web Information Filtering and Retrieval
  • Big Data and Data Mining Methods for the Semantic Web
  • Knowledge Graphs and Deep Semantics
  • Knowledge Representation and Reasoning on the Web
  • New Trends in Ontology Management and the Semantic Web
  • Ontology Discovering, Modelling, Retrieving and the Semantic Web
  • Semantic Interoperability

AREA 3: SOCIAL NETWORK ANALYTICS

  • Opinion Mining and Sentiment Analysis
  • Recommendation Systems
  • Social Media Analytics
  • Decision Making
  • Collaborative Filtering
  • Social Information Systems

AREA 4: HCI IN MOBILE SYSTEMS AND WEB INTERFACES

  • Design of Web Interface
  • Web Interfaces and Applications
  • UX and User-Centric Systems
  • Interaction Design, User and Web Interface Modelling
  • Ambient Intelligence and Ubiquitous Computing
  • Human Factors
  • Human Computer Interaction

Speakers

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

  • Christian Bizer, University of Mannheim, Germany
  • Yannis Manolopoulos, Open University of Cyprus, Nicosia, Cyprus
  • Dimitris Kiritsis, EPFL, Switzerland

CONFERENCE CHAIR

  • Massimo Marchiori, University of Padua, Italy

PROGRAM CHAIR

  • Francisco Garcia Penalvo, Salamanca University, Spain

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5leirj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

20th (ICINCO) International Conference on Informatics in Control Automation and Robotics (Rome, Italy - November 13-15, 2023)

20th (ICINCO) International Conference on Informatics in Control Automation and Robotics (Rome, Italy - November 13-15, 2023)

The "20th International Conference on Informatics in Control Automation and Robotics" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. ...
Three Day United States Energy Industry Seminar: Structured Energy/Power Transactions, Real Options, Retail Electricity Deals & How to Trade Around Energy Assets - Houston, Texas - December 6-8, 2023

Three Day United States Energy Industry Seminar: Structured Energy/Power Transactions, Real Options, Retail Electricity Deals & How to Trade Around Energy Assets - Houston, Texas - December 6-8, 2023

The "Three Day Seminar: Structured Energy/Power Transactions, Real Options, Retail Electricity Deals and How to Trade Around Energy Assets" training...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.