Time Is Running Out to Support YesWelder's Groundbreaking Firstess DP200!

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With just days left, the buzz around YesWelder's revolutionary Firstess DP200 is growing, and now's your last chance to get in on this incredible opportunity. The record-breaking Kickstarter campaign, which has captured the welding community's attention, ends in just three days.

In a stunning show of support, the Firstess DP200 raised over $1 million in just 24 hours and has now surpassed $3 million in funding. This overwhelming response highlights the demand for affordable, high-quality welding equipment designed for everyone—from experienced professionals to beginners.

The DP200 is all about making welding easier. Its powerful 200A output works on both 120V and 240V, while features like the YesWelder PulseFlex™ System and AdaptivePulse™ technology make it a true powerhouse. The 7-inch adjustable display ensures easy operation in any lighting, giving users the control and precision they need.

What truly sets the DP200 apart is its development, driven by feedback from the welding community. Every feature, from the comprehensive accessories and software upgradability to the ability to store up to fifty custom parameter sets (MIG/MAG) with detailed notes, is designed to meet real user needs.

Stretch Goal Unlocked: Thanks to the overwhelming support, a stretch goal has been unlocked to thank backers for helping us reach the $3 million milestone. Now, every backer will receive a 15% off coupon for consumables and filler materials after the project ends, valid for one year on the YesWelder website.

This special offer is a unique reward to celebrate reaching $3 million in funding—don't miss out on these exclusive benefits!

Shipping Update: As of now, five batches of the DP200 have already been loaded and shipped. Local deliveries are set to begin in early November. If you place your order now, your DP200 is expected to be delivered from our warehouses in November.

As the campaign approaches its conclusion, this is a final call for those seeking a versatile and powerful welding tool. The exclusive offers available during the Kickstarter phase will soon disappear, making this an unmissable opportunity for anyone interested in elevating their welding experience.

For more information and to secure the Firstess DP200, interested parties can visit YesWelder's website or check out the Kickstarter campaign before time runs out. This is a chance to join a community of welders who are embracing innovation and quality in their craft. Act now—this is an opportunity you don't want to miss!

SOURCE Yes Welder