Time Machine Launches Greenhouse-Grown Value Cannabis Brand in California

Santa Barbara-based brand introduces the industry's first 28-count jar of pre-rolls

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Time Machine , a value driven cannabis brand launched today in California. Time Machine offers premium, greenhouse-grown hydroponic flower sourced from Pacific Stone's family of farms on California's central coast.

The brand currently features eight consistent strains, including Wedding Cake, London Pound Cake, Blue Dream, Bubblegum, Strawberry Cheesecake, GG4, Snowman and Kush Mints, available in whole flower and pre-roll offerings. In addition to its wide selection of packaged small buds, Time Machine is the first brand in the industry to introduce a 28-count jar of hand-rolled pre-rolls containing half an ounce of flower per jar. Time Machine's entire product line will be exclusively distributed by Kiva Sales and Service (KSS), one of California's leading distribution operators.

Notably, Time Machine takes a creative approach to the cannabis consumer experience through its interactive, graphic-novel themed packaging. The idea was co-created by cannabis design agency Essential Good, the narrative and character-driven designs allow consumers to experience a modern story for an ancient plant. Each Time Machine product contains a QR code that directs customers to engaging brand content meant to be enjoyed while smoking.

"Time Machine is a first-of-its-kind brand that takes every aspect of the cannabis experience into consideration," said Skip Motsenbocker, CEO of the Pacific Stone's family of brands. "While there are numerous high-quality flower products on the market, Time Machine sets itself apart by providing consumers with the opportunity to immerse themselves in a captivating universe designed to explore their creative and imaginative senses."

"Time Machine is a cannabis brand intended to bring consumers on an adventure through its unique packaging and branded content. Time Machine reimagines what is possible in consumer experiences, and we are proud that our flower is part of this movement" said Angela Cheng, SVP of Marketing.

Time Machine whole flower and pre-rolls are anticipated to be available at over 400 retailers across California in the Spring of 2022. For more information, please visit https://timemachinebrand.com/ .

About Time Machine

Time Machine is a narrative-driven cannabis brand offering the biggest smalls in the galaxy. Sourced from Pacific Stone's family of farms (805 Enterprises, LLC) located on California's central coast, Time Machine's premium, Dutch greenhouse-grown hydroponic flower features eight consistent strains to help travelers fully experience the ends of space and time. To enter the machine, please visit https://timemachinebrand.com/ and find us on Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Kiva Sales & Service

In 2010, we at Kiva made a commitment to never release a product to our customers until it was perfect. We used that same philosophy as our driving mission at Kiva Sales & Service to make sure we provide the best customer service of any distributor in the market. Our goal is to build the leading distributor for premium California cannabis brands with a strong focus on service, brand building, and relationships that will accelerate growth for all our partners. With our commitment to dispensary service and a curated portfolio of industry-leading cannabis brands, we can be stronger together.

SOURCE 805 Enterprises, LLC