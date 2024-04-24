TIME Magazine ranks Kuali in Top 100 of the World's Top EdTech Companies of 2024

LEHI, Utah, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuali, Inc ., an EdTech SaaS company focused on providing administrative software for higher education, has been named to the TIME Magazine World's Top EdTech Companies 2024 list. The fast-growing company ranked in the top 100 of all companies on the list, and in the top 40 of US companies.

The new statistical ranking by TIME and Statista recognizes 250 companies primarily focusing on developing and providing educational technologies, products, or services. To determine these, Statista analyzed data points such as revenue, funding data, quality and impact of product or service portfolio, and the quality and value of the company's intellectual property.

Kuali builds flexible, delightful software for the future of higher education. The company's solutions support critical business areas within colleges and universities with purpose-built software – curriculum and catalog management, research administration, continuity planning, financial management – and beyond, with an innovative no-code forms and workflow automation tool built exclusively for higher education, Kuali Build.

"We're grateful to be recognized by TIME and Statista as one of the World's Top EdTech companies," said Joel Dehlin, Kuali CEO. "This award reflects our commitment to creating powerful, easy-to-use software that our customers love, and that helps them further their mission."

More than 7,000 companies were evaluated for consideration to be included on TIME's World's Top EdTech Companies 2024 list. 250 companies with the highest scores that have demonstrated an extraordinary impact on the industry and strong financial performance were awarded.

Kuali is a leading developer of administrative SaaS solutions for higher education. The company's thoughtfully-designed software, created in partnership with their community of college and university customers and partners, have proven to help institutions manage their business more efficiently. Kuali products are in use by more than 230 colleges and universities across the US and Canada. The company's solutions include Kuali Build, a no-code forms and workflow automation tool, Kuali Curriculum, Catalog, and Syllabus Management, Kuali Ready, a business continuity planning tool, Kuali Research, a suite of products designed to support the research administration and compliance lifecycle, and Kuali Financials, an enterprise financial management product. Kuali: Software for the Future of Higher Education.

