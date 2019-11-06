Time Manufacturing Company, a portfolio of The Sterling Group, Acquires Market-Leading Composite Service Body Manufacturer, BrandFX

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sterling Group, a Houston-based middle market private equity firm, announced today that one of its portfolio companies, Time Manufacturing Company ("Time"), has completed the acquisition of BrandFX.

Headquartered in Waco, Texas, Time is a global designer, manufacturer, and distributor of vehicle-mounted aerial lifts primarily for the electric utility, telecom, infrastructure, and forestry end markets. Time goes to market via several industry-leading brands, including the Versalift line of aerial lifts and digger derricks, and the Aspen Aerials line of under-bridge inspection units.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, BrandFX is a market-leading manufacturer of advanced composite service bodies, line bodies, inserts, toppers and covers. Founded in 1984, BrandFX has served as a longstanding leader in the industry, with a reputation for quality, innovation, engineering and lightweight and durable line of products. "The addition of BrandFX's complementary product line further enhances Time's ability to offer our customers the most reliable equipment at the lowest true cost of ownership," said Curt Howell, CEO of Time.

With the acquisition of BrandFX, Time Manufacturing Company will employ more than 1,400 associates at 25 locations worldwide. BrandFX is Time's sixth acquisition in the last two years.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity investment firm that targets controlling interests in basic manufacturing, distribution and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 55 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $10.0 billion. Currently, Sterling has over $2.0 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results and all investments are subject to loss.

SOURCE The Sterling Group

Related Links

https://sterling-group.com

