TIME Manufacturing Company is helping in hurricane devastated regions

WACO, Texas, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of the magnitude of Hurricane Helene, there has been a shortage of aerial lift equipment to repair infrastructure damage from the storm. Versalift has donated a large number of aerial lift units to those who are on the frontlines of restoring power to impacted regions with the focus on North and South Carolina.

"Taking care of our customers so they can deliver services and help restore power to the impacted regions is the foundation for which our company is built upon," said Roman Rariy, CEO of TIME Manufacturing.

Versalift bucket trucks, donated for storm work, prior to shipment to Carolinas.

The feedback from our customers has been overwhelming as they are very appreciative of the equipment we have donated. Below are a few comments from those who are utilizing these bucket trucks and digger derricks:

"The equipment that your company has provided for us has certainly been a Godsend. We would not be as well off as we are if we did not have your assistance and support. Thank you for all you are doing for us" said Rocky Flemming, Operation Manager, French Broad EMC, NC.

Brett McCall, VP of Purchasing, Warehouse and Fleet, Blue Ridge EC, SC adds, "I appreciate Versalift/TRL Rents for stepping up to the plate and helping us out with bucket trucks at a time when we really need them. Thank you!"

"We do appreciate the equipment as this has been an unprecedented time for us regarding the amount of destruction and our outage restoration efforts. Thank you for your support," said Josh Deaver, COO of Haywood EMC.

At Versalift, our hearts go out to the impacted communities, and we want to express to all those that are affected that you are not in this alone. We also thank all of the first responders who have and are tirelessly helping people get back on their feet.

Versalift, a TIME Manufacturing Company, provides complete fleet solutions for co-ops, municipalities, government agencies and corporations with the bucket trucks, aerial lifts, cable placers, and digger derricks. We help our customers safely maximize the capability and efficiency of their fleets and improve the bottom lines of their organizations.

