TIME Names Southwest Gas a Best Mid-Size Company in America

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX), was recently recognized by TIME on its inaugural list of America's Best Mid-Size Companies 2024. This recognition is presented by TIME and Statista Inc., a leading provider of market and consumer data.

The companies ranked in the 2024 America's Best Mid-Size Companies were identified based on three dimensions: employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability transparency. The study considered all U.S.-based companies that generated at least $100 million in revenue but less than $10 billion in 2022 or 2023.

"Our Company's commitment to safely providing reliable and affordable energy service lies at the center of what we do. We also recognize the importance of cultivating meaningful relationships and building stronger communities for future generations," said Karen Haller, President and CEO of Southwest Gas Holdings & CEO of Southwest Gas Corporation. "Being recognized as one of America's Best Mid-Size Companies inspires us to further our mission of making a positive impact and enriching the lives of our employees, customers, and communities."

For award information, visit time.com/collection/americas-best-midsize-companies-2024/

About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its primary operating subsidiary Southwest Gas Corporation, engages in the business of purchasing, distributing and transporting natural gas. Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of over 2 million customers throughout Arizona, Nevada, and California by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel the growth in its communities. In addition, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is the majority owner of Centuri Holdings, Inc., which provides comprehensive utility infrastructure services across North America.

