Time-Of-Flight (TOF) Sensor Market Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 1.84 Bn growth -- APAC to have significant share

Key Segments

The time-of-flight (TOF) sensor market is segmented by application (consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, medical, and others).

The contribution of the consumer electronics applications segment in the global TOF sensor market has been the highest. This is because of the large consumer base for the products in this segment that use TOF sensors, such as smartphones, tablets, personal computers, and digital cameras.

Regional Growth Analysis

The global time-of-flight (TOF) sensor market is analyzed across five regions — APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

APAC is currently the dominating region, occupying 50% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the growing demand for high-quality, camera-enabled mobile devices, digital cameras, and machine vision devices across the developing countries in the region such as India and China.

Market Dynamics

The time-of-flight (TOF) sensor market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the rising popularity of 3D cameras. In addition, the growth of AR and VR market and an increase in the popularity of digital signage will further accelerate the growth of the market.

Vendor Landscape

The time-of-flight (TOF) sensor market is fragmented due to the presence of several players and a few well-established players. During the forecast period, we expect that STMicroelectronics, TDK, and Texas Instruments, due to their long-time presence and high popularity in the semiconductor industry, will dominate the market. However, Adafruit, Infineon Technologies, and Melexis NV are posing stiff competition to these companies. Adafruit is a start-up; however, the company has gained good recognition in the US as there are many emerging applications for TOF sensors.

Many new vendors have been using Adafruit TOF sensor. Renesas Electronics is a renowned sensor manufacturer based in Japan. Companies invested in robotic technologies, and many automotive vendors in Japan preferred the company TOF sensors. Melexis NV is also a well-known sensor provider, especially for the automotive industry. Therefore, the growing investment in driverless cars can help the growth of the company TOF sensors. The major drawback of these vendors, however, is that none of them have a strong TOF sensor product portfolio suitable for a wide range of applications.

Considering the fact that there are a lot of emerging applications for TOF sensors, more new vendors specialized in specific segments are expected to come up, in turn leading to higher competition during the forecast period.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the time-of-flight (TOF) sensor market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Related Reports:

Time-of-flight (TOF) Sensor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.43% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, Taiwan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adafruit Industries LLC, ams AG, Balluff GmbH, BECOM Electronics GmbH, Broadcom Inc., ESPROS Photonics Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, iris-GmbH infrared and intelligent sensors, Keyence India Pvt. Ltd., Melexis NV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., pmdtechnologies AG, Pololu Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Seeed Technology Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, TDK Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact, future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Adafruit Industries LLC

Exhibit 101: Adafruit Industries LLC - Overview



Exhibit 102: Adafruit Industries LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Adafruit Industries LLC - Key offerings

10.4 ams AG

Exhibit 104: ams AG - Overview



Exhibit 105: ams AG - Business segments



Exhibit 106: ams AG - Key news



Exhibit 107: ams AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: ams AG - Segment focus

10.5 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 109: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 114: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 115: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 117: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

10.7 Melexis NV

Exhibit 119: Melexis NV - Overview



Exhibit 120: Melexis NV - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Melexis NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Melexis NV - Segment focus

10.8 Renesas Electronics Corp.

Exhibit 123: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Sharp Corp.

Exhibit 127: Sharp Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Sharp Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Sharp Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Sharp Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Sharp Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 STMicroelectronics NV

Exhibit 132: STMicroelectronics NV - Overview



Exhibit 133: STMicroelectronics NV - Business segments



Exhibit 134: STMicroelectronics NV - Key news



Exhibit 135: STMicroelectronics NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: STMicroelectronics NV - Segment focus

10.11 TDK Corp.

Exhibit 137: TDK Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: TDK Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: TDK Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: TDK Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 141: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 146: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 147: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 148: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 149: Research methodology



Exhibit 150: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 151: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 152: List of abbreviations

adoption of automation in manufacturing the process: The requirement of automation has evolved multifold in the industrial environment. The automation solutions have improved from the implementation of fixed automation to the current flexible and integrated automation, which enables end-users to integrate various processes into a single closed solution. The need to address optimization of processes, extend the level of autonomous processes, continuous monitoring and control of process parameters and safety concerns are driving the implementation of flexible automation solutions in the process and discrete industries.

