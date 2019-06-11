Time Printing Solutions Provider expands into wide format with Ricoh

MALVERN, Pa., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced Time Printing Solutions Provider (TP Solutions Provider), a family-owned commercial printer established in 1969, has expanded further into the wide format market, partnering with Ricoh to add capabilities and broaden revenue streams. With the addition of a RICOH Pro L4160, Colex Sharpcut 1631 SXC, EFI Pro 16h and Mimaki CG-130 FXII, TP gains the ability to produce a variety of exciting applications, including printing on eye-catching substrates, such as plywood, rock and magnets.

"Customer satisfaction has been at the core of our business for five decades," said Andy Poole, Owner and CEO, TP. "Our customers see incredible value in centralizing their print buying with fewer, more trusted partners who understand the value of a cohesive strategy that combines sheet-fed digital print and wide format. We wanted to build on the trust our customers have put in us over the years, bringing our signature reliability to new markets and types of applications. Now, with Ricoh in our corner, we are a one-stop shop for all types and printing and creative services."

TP was acquired by Andy and Dena Poole in 2015 with the mission to leverage its established past to build a bright future. It continues as a family-owned and operated local business serving the Sacramento region with more than 45 years of industry experience and is an active member of the Allied Printing Trades of Northern California.

Expanding into wide format – and new, attention-grabbing substrates – to become a one-stop, go-to partner for print buyers across many industries is a natural progression in today's commercial print world. Print buyers are increasingly interested in finding reliable, high quality partners that allow them to focus on core business needs and rest assured that their print will be efficient and eye-catching.

"Wide format has never been more accessible, both in terms of affordability and ease of use," said Sho Yamazaki, Vice President, Strategy & Marketing, Commercial Print Business, Ricoh USA, Inc. "Traditional digital shops like TP are increasingly seeing the value of bringing wide-format production in house because it allows customers to get all of their print needs with a single partner. Ricoh has helped TP expand into this exciting market with high quality print – no matter the format. We're excited to continue our partnership with TP, and to help them grow even further from here."

For details on Ricoh's full line of production print products, services and solutions, please visit https://www.ricoh-usa.com/en/products/commercial-industrial-printing and join the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter using #LookAtRicoh.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2019, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,013 billion yen (approx. 18.1 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2019 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Contacts:

John Greco

Ricoh USA, Inc.

(973) 882-2023

john.greco@ricoh-usa.com

Tracey Sheehy

Breakaway Communications for Ricoh

(212) 616-6003

tsheehy@breakawaycom.com

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ricoh-usa.com

