TIME Recognizes Southwest Gas Holdings as a Best Mid-Size Company in America for Two Consecutive Years

Award reflects strong employee satisfaction, consistent growth, and transparent sustainability practices

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX), has been recognized by TIME as one of America's Best Mid-Size Companies for 2025. The recognition, presented in partnership with Statista Inc., highlights companies that excel in employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability transparency.

"This recognition reflects the culture we've built," said Karen Haller, President and CEO of Southwest Gas Holdings & CEO of Southwest Gas Corporation. "We're proud to be an employer of choice, fostering a positive workplace and prioritizing the satisfaction of our employees. Their dedication helps fuel homes, businesses, and communities every day, while supporting our continued growth and sustainability efforts, and strengthening the neighborhoods we call home."

TIME's Best Mid-Size Companies are selected using employee survey data from approximately 217,000 employees at U.S. companies over the past three years, three years of revenue data for companies with $100 million to $10 billion in revenue, and ESG metrics including carbon emissions and reductions, board diversity and human rights policies, and CSR reporting and anti-corruption practices.

For award information, visit time.com/7344241/americas-best-midsize-companies-of-2025.

About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its primary operating subsidiary Southwest Gas Corporation, engages in the business of purchasing, distributing, and transporting natural gas. Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of over 2 million customers throughout Arizona, Nevada, and California by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel the growth in its communities.

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.