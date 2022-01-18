Time Sensitive Networking Market size worth $ 2507.83 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 48.25% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Time Sensitive Networking Market" By Standards (IEEE 802.1 AS, IEEE 802.1 AS-Rev, IEEE 802.1 Qbv), By Component (Switches, Isolators and Converters, Controllers and Processors), By Application (Industrial Automation, Automotive, Oil and Gas), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Time Sensitive Networking Market size was valued at USD 107.47 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2507.83 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 48.25% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Time Sensitive Networking Market Overview

Classical fieldbuses are not meant to allow many controllers to communicate in a deterministic fashion, thus they must resort to fieldbuses or reflective memory, both of which are technically challenging and costly. TSN-enabled Ethernet, on the other hand, is more versatile and facilitates controller-to-controller communication. As part of the proposed standard industrial interoperability connectivity, OPC UA (unified architecture) is growing to include Ethernet TSN, Ethernet advanced physical layer (APL), and controller-to-controller communications. The requirement for automated controllers that can handle many workloads at once, such as video feeds and traffic control, is increasing every day.

This allows for the implementation of deep learning capabilities in a single machine that can connect with other controllers in the factory's network in real-time. With industrial applications like robotic arms and motion controllers, developers encounter both time sync and timetable issues. As a result, they use TSN in conjunction with Intel's real-time characteristics to synchronize networks of devices in order to improve the timely behavior of industrial systems. As it lives at Layer 2 of the OSI architecture, TSN's sole purpose is to ensure that data arrives at its destination with a predictable level of delay and jitter. For convergent networks, this offers the necessary determinism underpinning. This broadens the scope of Ethernet's application in industrial communications. TSN does not handle many aspects of an automated system since it does not grasp the data.

Application-related functionalities at a higher level, such as safety, motion control, and device profiles for easier network configuration and maintenance, are still needed. None of these functions are addressed by TSN. To achieve these requirements, higher-level protocols are required. As a result, the necessity for higher-level industrial automation applications is a major roadblock to TSN adoption. These are the factor that decreases the acceptance of time-sensitive networking. In order to gather real-time input on the driving experience and assure passenger and vehicle safety, technologically advanced sensors are increasingly being used in autonomous vehicles. These sensors communicate with other vehicle systems such as global positioning systems (GPS), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and emergency braking systems via the controller area network (CAN) and local interconnect network (LIN) industrial bus systems.

Key Developments

On 24 November 2020 , Taipei, Taiwan , Moxa Inc., a leader in industrial networking and communications, announced a partnership with Xilinx, Inc.

, , Moxa Inc., a leader in industrial networking and communications, announced a partnership with Xilinx, Inc. On 24 February 2021 , New data center solutions will be released by Xilinx. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) has announced several new data center products and solutions, including Alveo SmartNICs, which are a type of smart NIC.

, New data center solutions will be released by Xilinx. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) has announced several new data center products and solutions, including Alveo SmartNICs, which are a type of smart NIC. On the 5th of May, 2020 Renesas Electronics Corporation has unveiled the TS5111, a new precision temperature sensor aimed at DDR5 memory modules and a variety of other applications.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), NXP Semiconductors N. V. (Netherlands), Xilinx, Inc. (US), Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (US), National Instruments Corporation (US), Microsemi Corporation (US), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), Broadcom Ltd. (Singapore), Belden, Inc. (US), TTTech Computertechnik AG (Austria), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Time Sensitive Networking Market On the basis of Standards, Component, Application, and Geography.

Time Sensitive Networking Market, By Standards

IEEE 802.1 AS



IEEE 802.1 AS-Rev



IEEE 802.1 Qbv



IEEE 802.1 Qca



IEEE 802.1 Qcc



IEEE 802.1 Qci



IEEE 802.1 Qch



IEEE 802.1 CM



IEEE 802.1 CB

Time Sensitive Networking Market, By Component

Hubs, Routers, and Gateways



Switches



Isolators and Converters



Controllers and Processors



Communication Interfaces



Connectors



Power Supply Devices



Memory



Others

Time Sensitive Networking Market, By Application

Industrial Automation



Automotive



Oil and Gas



Power and Energy



Transportation



Aerospace



Others

Time Sensitive Networking Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

