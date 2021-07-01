Time-sensitive Networking Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component, Applications and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Time-sensitive Networking Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component (Switches, Hubs, Routers, and Gateways, Connectors, Communication Interfaces, Controllers and Processors, Memory), Applications, and Geography - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The TSN market size is projected to reach USD 1,188 million by 2026 from an estimated USD 134 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 54.7% from 2021 to 2026.

Growing adoption of industrial automation in manufacturing industries, rising demand for deterministic Ethernet for real-time applications, and challenging multiple controller applications are among the factors driving the growth of the TSN market.



Switches held a major share of the TSN market, based on components, in 2020, and a similar trend is likely to be observed during the forecast period



The increasing adoption of automation in manufacturing industries is expected to create potential growth opportunities for TSN switches. Industry 4.0 and IoT are becoming key technologies for industrial automation motion control systems, which require interconnected devices on a large scale, which is expected to accelerate the demand for TSN switches in the near future.



The automotive application is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period



This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for autonomous vehicles with minimal human interventions. TSN-enabled Ethernet is preferred for safety-critical and real-time applications such as ADAS. TSN is also a preferred technology for audio video applications including automotive infotainment and in-vehicle networking systems. Thus, the continuous evolution of vehicles and the high adoption of TSN-powered Ethernet are expected to encourage the demand for TSN in automotive applications in the near future.



Based on region, North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the TSN market throughout the forecast period



This dominance is attributed to the rising adoption of industrial automation solutions and robotics technologies. North America comprises major growing economies, such as the US, Canada, and Mexico, which offer significant growth opportunities for the market. Moreover, stringent government regulations with respect to automation of processes to ensure workplace safety. TSN-based Ethernet enables machine-to-machine communication and provides huge volumes of data necessary for predictive analysis. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the TSN market in North America.



