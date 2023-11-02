Time to Get On the Line: Girls' Invite 2023

News provided by

BOWA Gives

02 Nov, 2023, 13:41 ET

Olympian Anavia Battle and Chicago's own Shamier Little to Join This Year's Girls' Invite, Hosted By BOWA Gives

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saturday, November 18th commences BOWA Gives' first annual Girls' Invite, a new girls-only Track & Field meet featuring talented athletes from across Chicago. This meet comes on the heels of the nonprofit's first successful Track & Field event, "Race to Gately," held in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood in December of 2022. This will be BOWA Gives' first girls-only, amateur Track and Field meet dedicated to elementary through high school student-athletes.

BOWA Gives is honored to have the presence of two phenomenal athletes joining us at the Girls' Invite. USA Olympian and Big Ten Champion Anavia Battle, along with two-time Silver World Champion and Chicago native Shamier Little will be there to inspire, mentor, and cheer on the young athletes while they compete, keeping with BOWA Gives' mission to use sports as a means of empowerment and mentorship.

Anavia Battle, a decorated sprinter, has qualified for the U.S. Women's Olympic team. The second special guest, Shamier Little is a world-class sprinter and hurdler with three NCAA Championships and a spot in the U.S. World Championship team, a 2023 USATF Championship win on her resume.

The event will be a two-day meet, including all track and field events. Weaved throughout the weekend, the young competitors will have opportunities to connect with former female student-athletes like Battle and Little to gain some personal insights and lessons learned during their athletic careers. This event will be a part of our continued partnership with the Chicago Park District and promises to be a shining opportunity for young female athletes to grow and compete.

Ashley Ehimwenman, Co-founder of BOWA Gives believes that "Being a former female student-athlete, I know firsthand the significant role of sports in crafting the woman I am today. So, I am responsible for uplifting the next generation of female athletes."

Three returning event sponsors, Under Armour, Related Midwest, and BOWA Construction look forward to participating in this year's event. New sponsors of global sports beverage manufacturer Gatorade, athletic flooring and surface manufacturer Mondo USA, global restaurateur HMSHost International, and the local Chicago foundation Cubs Charities have joined to contribute to this annual girls' event.

About BOWA Gives
BOWA Gives started as a simple initiative: to encourage volunteerism amongst the team members of BOWA Construction. In 2022 we became an official nonprofit focusing on mentoring underserved youth through several channels. BOWA Gives' mission is to encourage and prepare underserved youth for life; using sport, education, and experience as a means of doing do. These three pillars are our guiding principles and ensure that we always connect with organizations and community partners with the same focus and passion. Visit www.bowagives.org for more information about the organization.

BOWA Gives
(312) 238-9899
[email protected]

SOURCE BOWA Gives

