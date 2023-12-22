Time to Renew Palm Beach County 2024 Pet Licensing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Beach County pet owners: it's time to renew your furry friend's license for 2024, says Community Solutions Partner, parent company of Pet Parent!

Get Licensed, Get Rewarded:

Pet Parent, the official pet license vendor for Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, offers a convenient and rewarding way to ensure your pet is registered and protected. As an animal welfare solution provider, Pet Parent goes beyond licensing, working towards no-kill shelters and reuniting lost pets with their owners.