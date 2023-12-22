Time to Renew Palm Beach County 2024 Pet Licensing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Beach County pet owners: it's time to renew your furry friend's license for 2024, says Community Solutions Partner, parent company of Pet Parent! 

Get Licensed, Get Rewarded:
Pet Parent, the official pet license vendor for Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, offers a convenient and rewarding way to ensure your pet is registered and protected. As an animal welfare solution provider, Pet Parent goes beyond licensing, working towards no-kill shelters and reuniting lost pets with their owners.

Here's what Pet Parent offers:

  1. High capture rate pet registry: Easily find lost pets and ensure your pet's safe return.
  2. Veterinarian and shelter partnerships: Renew licenses and meet vaccination requirements conveniently.
  3. Multilingual customer service: Get help in your language.
  4. Flexible payment options: Choose from credit cards, ACH, checks, or cash.
  5. Customizable Licensing: Programs that allow licensing to coincide with any fixed date (initial license date), or rabies vaccination date.
  6. Free registration of your microchip: Get your pet microchipped for added safety and identification.
  7. Free shelter software data integration 

Renew Your License Today:
Renew your pet's license quickly and easily through Pet Parent's Palm Beach County secure online portal: License Your Pet Now

Additional Resources:

  1. List of Participating Veterinarians: Approved Tag Providers
  2. Veterinarian Partnership Inquiries: https://petparentusa.com/ContactUs.aspx
  3. Customer and Partner Support: https://petparentusa.com or (844) 738-2426.

Don't wait, renew your pet's license today and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with responsible pet ownership!

