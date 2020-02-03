Time To Rosé With Physicians Formula X ExteriorGlam

"Foinika's versatility is ideal for Physicians Formula, specifically for our Ros é Franchise. Our Ros é line offers a broad range of healthy skincare and skin-loving color formulations that can create anywhere from soft, natural to bold, edgy looks. Foinika's approach to beauty aligns perfectly: she has the unique ability to go from sophisticated to glamorous to sexy," says Alice Chen, VP of Marketing Physicians Formula. "We are thrilled to have Foinika as the face of our ever-growing Ros é franchise. Since its introduction in 2018, our Ros é products continue to gain momentum and are quickly becoming fan favorites. While we have previously partnered with ambassadors on our top Butter franchise, this will be the first foray into expanding upon another hero entity. Together with Foinika, we believe we will inspire even more fans to select beauty products that can give them the 'exterior glam' they're looking for without having to sacrifice their health."

The Rosé Franchise continues to introduce innovative, healthy products to beauty lovers everywhere. Adding to their existing line of luxe skincare, Physicians Formula will expand on the success of Rosé by introducing 17 new color products in longwearing lip colors, intense volume mascara, complexion perfecting powders, and an ultra-luxurious, multi-finish eyeshadow palette. Each product features Physicians Formula's signature Rosé Complex enriched with Rose Extract to help soothe and calm, antioxidant-rich Goji Berry, and brightening Kakadu Plum, the richest natural source of Vitamin C.

"I'm so excited to partner with Physicians Formula – I've been a fan of their healthy, color-saturated products for as long as I can remember," says Foinika.

Boasting more than 1.6M followers, Foinika is a longtime fan of Physicians Formula, making her the ideal choice for the Rosé Franchise's first collaboration. The limited-edition palette she created for the line features a collection of curated shades for eyes, lips and face. Each color imparts a luminous, natural glow for a sophisticated, radiant look.

"My palette includes my favorite shades that work to create demure daytime looks or romantic drama for evening," says Foinika.

The palette features exclusively curated Rosé products including highlighter, blush, lip color, and eyeshadows that are perfect for creating healthy, radiant, rosé inspired looks. These richly pigmented shades melt into skin and can be used to create subtle daytime looks or full on glam looks perfect for a night out with the girls. Rounding out the palette is an exclusive Rosé All Day Eau de Parfum, a classic rose scent with notes of airy tea leaf, feminine damask rose, and creamy golden amber reminiscent of a warm spring day and can only be found in the Rosé All Day X ExteriorGlam Collection Palette.

"I'm in love with the shades I selected for this palette, and how pigmented each product is," adds Foinika. "They work so well on a variety of skin tones. For a pop of color, I use 'Rich' on the center of my lid and for a more dramatic look, I apply on the lower lash line. When I want a rosy glow, I apply the Rosé All Day Blush to the apples of my cheeks. I also like to add a touch of the highlighter to cheeks & inner corners of my eyes to brighten up my overall look. The possibilities are truly endless with this palette!"

Rosé All Day X ExteriorGlam Collection Palette includes:

Rosé All Day Petal Glow in Freshly Picked

Rosé All Day Blush in Alea –limited edition, exclusive shade

–limited edition, exclusive shade Rosé All Play Eyeshadows in Te Dua, Poppin', Champagne and Rich –limited edition, exclusive shades

–limited edition, exclusive shades Rosé Kiss All Day Velvet Lip Color in Kiss Me –limited edition, exclusive shade

–limited edition, exclusive shade Rosé All Day Eau De Parfum - limited edition

The Rosé All Day X ExteriorGlam Collection Palette will be available beginning February 2020 for SRP $19.99 at ULTA Beauty, Ulta.com and PhysiciansFormula.com

Rosé Collection Launches include:

Rosé Kiss All Day Velvet Lip Color (6 Shades) in Pillow Talk, First Kiss, Hot Lips, I Do, Call Me, Baby, and Wine & Dine

and Rosé Kiss All Day Glossy Lip Color (6 Shades) in Sweet Nothings, Blind Date, Love Letters , She's a Wild Rose, Blushing Mauve, and XoXo

and Rosé All Day Mascara in Black

Rosé All Day Set & Glow Illuminating Powder and Dewy Balm (3 Shades) in Luminous Light, Brightening Rose, and Sunlit Glow

and Rosé All Play Eyeshadow Bouquet in Rosé

The Rosé Collection will be available at mass market retailers nationwide beginning February 2020.

About Physicians Formula:

Physicians Formula was created in 1937 by Dr. Crandall, a leading allergist in Los Angeles, out of love for his wife who had sensitive skin. The brand changed the face of cosmetics by developing the first hypoallergenic, fragrance-free and dermatologist-tested makeup, free of over 150+ known skin irritants. Since then, Physicians Formula has maintained a commitment to product purity and quality – today, allergists, dermatologists, ophthalmologists, and plastic surgeons recommend the products which are also known for owning an impressive list of first-ever category-changing innovations. In 2012, Physicians Formula became a part of the Markwins® Beauty Brand, a global leader in color cosmetics, cosmetic accessories, and beauty collections.

PARABEN-FREE GLUTEN-FREE CRUELTY-FREE

SOURCE Physicians Formula

Related Links

https://www.physiciansformula.com

