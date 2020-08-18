Time to Sell: Vehicle Trade-In Values Are Spiking During COVID-19, According to Edmunds

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers considering selling or trading in their vehicle in the near future might want to pull the trigger now, according to the car shopping experts at Edmunds. As a follow-up to recent research released by Edmunds about used vehicle retail prices rising during the coronavirus pandemic, Edmunds analysts say that used vehicle trade-in values are also increasing dramatically. Edmunds data reveals that the average value for all vehicles traded in during the month of July climbed to $14,066 compared to $12,083 in June, marking a 16.4% increase that is just shy of $2,000. Our analysts note that limited new vehicle inventory and a surge in demand for used vehicles are driving values up: Edmunds data reveals that the average days to turn (DTT) for used vehicles dropped to 38.3 days in July compared to 44.1 days in June. This 13.1% decrease is the steepest month-over-month drop that Edmunds has on record.

"The used market is experiencing a dramatic recovery: Used vehicles were sitting almost untouched at the start of the pandemic, and now they're practically flying off dealer lots," said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds' executive director of insights. "Dealers are willing to pay more to acquire inventory to meet the surge in demand for used cars, which is great news for car owners because it means they can expect to get a higher value for their vehicle if they sell or trade right now. But time is of the essence because there's no guarantee that these unique market conditions will continue for long."

To help car shoppers who are looking to take advantage of this seller's market, Edmunds experts created an insider guide on how to appraise and sell your vehicle safely during the pandemic:

Do your research and know how much your vehicle is worth. Whether you're planning on selling to a private party or trading in your vehicle as part of your next purchase, you'll first need to find out what the car is worth. The good news is you can quickly appraise your vehicle on third-party sites including Edmunds . It is important to accurately take into account all the car's options and be honest about the condition. On the results page, you'll want to focus on the trade-in value number. This is roughly what you can expect a dealership to offer you.

"Knowing how much your current vehicle is worth is arguably as important as the price you're considering paying for your next vehicle, but it's often overlooked by consumers," said Ivan Drury, Edmunds' senior manager of insights. "Vehicle values are highly dependent on individual models, mileage, condition, and local market dynamics so the worst thing you could do right now is assume how much your car is worth, especially if you own an older or higher-mileage vehicle. Even if you're not immediately planning on buying a new car, it doesn't hurt to take a few minutes to get your vehicle appraised online. You might be pleasantly surprised at the extra cash sitting in your driveway."

