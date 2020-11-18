Time To Step up and Save Our Natural World

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Born Free USA, an international leader in animal welfare and wildlife conservation, will celebrate Giving Tuesday, the annual global generosity day, with an entertaining, uplifting virtual event featuring a special lineup of celebrities and activists including Abigail Spencer, Rocky Dawuni, Carla Fraser, Born Free co-founder and trustee Virginia McKenna OBE, along with a musical performance by singer-songwriter and animal advocate Tiger Darrow.

Hope for Wildlife, scheduled for Tuesday, December 1, at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT, is an online benefit to support Born Free USA's lifesaving animal protection programs.

"Born Free USA's global wildlife protection programs are more urgent than ever," said Born Free USA CEO Angela Grimes. "The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the extreme risk facing all life on earth resulting from our use and abuse of nature. Reacting to this crisis, Born Free quickly moved its wildlife training sessions and meetings online, as well as our fundraising galas and benefits, in order to bring our animal protection efforts and our message of hope to an even wider audience."

Registration for Hope for Wildlife is free, but all donations are particularly welcome. Special gifts available for donors at specific levels, include complimentary 48-hour access to a new award-winning short film, Wings, starring Virginia McKenna, Miriam Margolyes, and Carla Fraser; framed digital wildlife prints or framed custom-made digital pet portraits by Dr. Liz Tyson; a virtual tea for two with Dr. Tyson or Born Free Co-Founder and Executive President, Will Travers OBE; and a unique trip for two to the Born Free USA Primate Sanctuary, including domestic airfare and lodgings.

Special presenters at Hope for Wildlife include:

Tiger Darrow: Award-winning singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer, who will perform live during the event with cellists Sasha Ono , Aya Terki , and Lydia Paulos .

Award-winning singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer, who will perform live during the event with cellists , , and . Rocky Dawuni : Grammy-nominated Ghanaian-born Afro roots reggae musician and activist, and U.N. Goodwill Ambassador for the Environment for Africa .

Grammy-nominated Ghanaian-born Afro roots reggae musician and activist, and U.N. Goodwill Ambassador for the Environment for . Carla Fraser : Actress, producer, writer, conservationist, and ambassador for animal charities whose most recent short film, Wings , stars Born Free co-founder Virginia McKenna OBE.

Actress, producer, writer, conservationist, and ambassador for animal charities whose most recent short film, , stars Born Free co-founder Virginia McKenna OBE. Angela Grimes : CEO of Born Free USA with more than 25 years of experience in the nonprofit sector. Ms. Grimes has served in senior and executive level positions in wildlife protection since 2004.

CEO of Born Free with more than 25 years of experience in the nonprofit sector. Ms. Grimes has served in senior and executive level positions in wildlife protection since 2004. Virginia McKenna OBE: Wildlife campaigner, actress, and author known for her starring role as conservationist Joy Adamson in the 1966 film Born Free . Ms. McKenna and her late husband, Bill Travers MBE, co-founded Born Free with their eldest son, Will Travers OBE.

Wildlife campaigner, actress, and author known for her starring role as conservationist in the 1966 film . Ms. McKenna and her late husband, Bill Travers MBE, co-founded Born Free with their eldest son, Will Travers OBE. Abigail Spencer : Actress, singer, dancer, writer, and producer, who has appeared in Rectify , Mad Men , Grey's Anatomy, Timeless, and True Detective .

Actress, singer, dancer, writer, and producer, who has appeared in , , and . Will Travers OBE: Internationally-renowned wildlife expert and Co-Founder and Executive President of Born Free.

Internationally-renowned wildlife expert and Co-Founder and Executive President of Born Free. Dr. Liz Tyson : Born Free USA's Programs Director who also manages the Born Free USA Primate Sanctuary, where she lives onsite. Dr. Tyson also directs all Born Free USA's U.S.-based wildlife protection programs.

"Hope for Wildlife will bring together people from around the world who support Born Free and our commitment to protecting animals," Virginia McKenna said. "Every animal we save, every protective measure we put in place, only happens because of our wonderful donors and advocates. Their essential support allows us to be effective advocates and an authentic voice for individual animals in need to fulfill our mission, whether that's creating in-depth investigative reports into animal cruelty, lobbying for stronger animal welfare legislation, or looking after the largest primate sanctuary in North America."

"2020 has been an incredibly challenging year, but we can't afford to cut back on our efforts to protect wildlife from exploitation and cruelty," Will Travers said. "The stark and brutal reality of COVID-19 means we're experiencing the consequences of human encroachment on wildlife habitats and rampant exploitation of wild species. It's more critical than ever for us to continue championing the cause of wildlife and fighting to protect wilderness areas and the natural world."

For more information or to register for Hope for Wildlife, visit www.bornfreeusa.org/hope.

About Born Free USA

Born Free USA works to ensure that all wild animals, whether living in captivity or in the wild, are treated with compassion and respect and are able to live their lives according to their needs. We oppose the exploitation of wild animals in captivity and campaign to keep them where they belong—in the wild. Born Free USA's Primate Sanctuary is the largest in the United States and provides a permanent home for more than 430 primates rehomed from laboratories or rescued from zoos and private ownership. We're social: www.bornfreeusa.org, www.twitter.com/bornfreeusa, www.facebook.com/bornfreeusa, www.instagram.com/bornfreeusaorg.

