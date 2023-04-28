Time to Step'N Higher with Level X

ATLANTA, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Level X Step'N Higher Summit will be taking place on June 23 and 24, 2023, at the Atlanta Marriott Perimeter Center. This two-day event is designed to help attendees take their personal and professional growth to the next level with inspiring talks and workshops from top speakers in the industry.

Step'N Higher Summit

Lead trainer Dr. Loojimps Marcius will be taking the stage along with other renowned speakers to share their expertise and insights on personal and professional growth, leadership, wealth building, relationship development, and self-improvement. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with like-minded individuals and gain valuable insights and tools to propel their careers and personal lives forward.

"We are thrilled to be bringing the Level X Step'N Higher Summit back to Atlanta," said event organizer, Dr. Loojimps Marcius. "Our team has put together an exceptional lineup of speakers and workshops that will help attendees take their personal and professional growth to the next level."

The Level X Step'N Higher Summit will run from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm each day and will take place at the Atlanta Marriott Perimeter Center, located at 246 Perimeter Center Pkwy NE Atlanta, GA 30346.

Early bird tickets for both days are available for $127 before May 1st, and after that, the ticket price will increase to $197. This event is expected to sell out quickly, so interested attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their spot.

For more information about the Level X Step'N Higher Summit and to purchase tickets, please visit the event website at www.levelxsummit.com.

You can purchase your ticket by clicking on the link

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/level-x-success-june-summit-tickets-617235466897

About Level X Step'N Higher Summit:

The Level X Step'N Higher Summit is an annual event designed to help attendees take their personal and professional growth to the next level. The summit brings together top speakers and trainers to share their expertise and insights on personal and professional growth, leadership, relationships, wealth building, and self-improvement. The event is organized by a team of experienced professionals who are dedicated to helping others achieve their full potential.

Media Contact:

Loojimps Marcius

[email protected]

404-368-1249

SOURCE Level X