Time to Take Care of Our Kids' Health -- Monitor Screen Time and Protect From Exposure

NEW YORK, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeJust Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector announced a partnership with Common Sense Media today. A percentage of sales from EyeJust will benefit Common Sense Media, a leading non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of kids and families by providing trustworthy information, education and an independent voice they need to thrive in a world of media and technology. As tested by doctors at UC Irvine, EyeJust technology blocks harmful blue light at the source, helping to protect sleep and eyes with an easy-to-apply screen.

With the majority of children now at home due to the coronavirus and spending extended time on screens, Common Sense's advice and reviews are more important than ever. And so are protecting eyes and sleep from harmful blue light emitted from digital devices. Studies from Harvard University noted that the human brain interprets blue light as daylight, suppressing melatonin and interrupting the body's circadian rhythm for a less than optimal night's sleep. And initial studies link blue light overexposure to eye fatigue and retina damage.

According to EyeJust Founder and CEO Gigi Mortimer, "We know that sleep is crucial to kid's development and learning and exposure to blue light interferes with getting a good night's sleep. And we know that since children's eyes are not fully developed, they are more sensitive to the effect of blue light. We set out to create a simple solution to help parents and their kids protect eyes and sleep with a screen that goes directly on mobile phones, tablets and laptops. With more screen time spent on learning, it is essential to protect our children's health."

"As parents and educators, we know that sleep is vital to kids' cognitive, physical and emotional growth and well being. With over 55 million children now home and spending more time with their devices due to the coronavirus, we're thrilled to partner with EyeJust to combat some of the negative effects of the increased screen time," states Samira Sine, Common Sense New York Director.

Common Sense's 2019 study, The New Normal: Parents, Teens, Screens, and Sleep found that 36% of teens wake up to check their mobile device at least once during the night and 68% of kids sleep with their phones within arm's reach or actually in bed, leaving them susceptible to being woken up in the middle of the night by notifications. Research shows that this kind of disrupted sleep has a negative impact on kids' well-being and even academic performance.

Key findings from Screens and Sleep:

Forty percent of teenagers and 26% of parents said they used a mobile device, such as a smartphone or a tablet, within five minutes of going to sleep.

Teenagers were more than twice as likely as adults to sleep with a phone in bed, with 29% of teenagers and 12% of adults admitting to the practice.

Fifty-two percent of parents said they spent too much time on mobile devices, nearly twice as many as in 2016. Among teenagers, only 39% said they spent too much time on devices, a steep decline from 61%.

The share of parents who felt "addicted" to their devices rose to 45% from 27%, while the share of teenagers who said the same fell to 39% from 50%.

Consumers can visit EyeJust.com to purchase with 10% of the sale donated to Common Sense Media. Retail price: $34.99 for iPhone, $45.00 for iPad, $56.00 for MacBook (available for purchase www.eyejust.com).

About Common Sense Media:

Since 2003, Common Sense Media has been the leading source of entertainment and technology recommendations for families and schools. Every day, millions of parents and educators trust Common Sense reviews and advice to help them navigate the digital world with their kids. Together with policymakers, industry leaders, and global media partners, they are building a digital world that works better for all kids, their families, and their communities. In response to the transition to online learning, Common Sense launched Wide Open School, a free collection of online learning experiences for kids and families Pre K-12.

About EyeJust:

EyeJust provides consumers with protection from harmful blue light emitted from digital devices. Founded by entrepreneur Gigi Mortimer, the company provides solutions to enhance tech wellness, helping consumers live and thrive in our digital age. EyeJust Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector filters the highest amount of harmful blue light without changing the color of the screen. Third party tested at UC Irvine and ophthalmologist approved, EyeJust blocks blue light at the source to protect eyes, skin and sleep and blocks more harmful blue light than other brands on the market.

