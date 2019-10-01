Time To Take On The 19 Percent: Money 20/20 USA Launches Campaign to Challenge the Gender Pay Gap

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of the staggering 19 percent pay gap that professional women in the United States still face,1 Money20/20 USA has announced an unprecedented price break for registrants who celebrate the contributions of women in the financial services and fintech industries for its 2019 event, taking place from October 27-30, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For 19 days starting on October 1st, Money20/20's 'Breaking the 19' campaign will offer a 19 percent discount on the final cost of a standard event pass to registrants who pay tribute via social media to a woman or female mentor who has inspired them professionally or fostered a more diverse and inclusive environment. To qualify, all posts must use the official hashtag #Breakingthe19.

This initiative comes as part of Money20/20's larger Rise Up program, which is designed to empower the next generation of female leaders through actionable skills, connections, and learnings in order to take their careers to the next level.

"We've been blown away by the personal and professional growth that our inaugural Rise Up class has achieved over the last year and are excited to see what this year's academy members will accomplish," said Money20/20 President, Tracey Davies. "However, professional development can only do so much when larger institutional barriers remain. The 'Breaking the 19' campaign is meant to serve as a wake-up call as it puts a spotlight on glaring gender disparities that still exist within finance and fintech, like the pay gap. Money20/20's core purpose is to bring the industry together to create the future of money, and we want to send the message that equality for women in the workplace is a central part of this future."

While the median gender pay gap between men and women stands at roughly 19 percent, studies find that this number varies even more broadly based on factors such as race, age and parental status.2 In recognition of the complexity of the pay gap, Money20/20's Rise Up program prioritizes inclusivity in every sense, with 60 percent of this year's academy members identifying as women of color, and roughly half identifying as working mothers.

The Money20/20 'Breaking the 19' price break comes as part of a broader campaign of onsite initiatives during this year's USA event, all centered on challenging the gender pay gap and the glass ceiling that continues to stop women from ascending to the top of leadership. Recognizing the urgency of this matter, members of the 2019 Rise Up Advisory Board have pledged their support of putting an end to workplace gender inequalities once and for all.

"We're proud to support Money20/20's efforts to raise awareness of the pay gap for professional women across the nation and build support for closing it," said Louise Pentland, PayPal's Chief Business Affairs and Legal Officer. "At PayPal, we're committed to fostering an inclusive environment and maintaining pay parity is a critical component of this effort. We look forward to collaborating with Money20/20 to champion women across the industry and highlight their accomplishments."

In an effort to diminish the pay gap once and for all, Money20/20 encourages all companies in the Financial Services, Fintech and Payments industries that are attending, or considering attending Money20/20 USA 2019 or Money20/20 global events to support their female colleagues at all levels to attend this year's program, and make sure their voice is included in its broader discussion around the future of money. Online registration closes on October 25, 2019.

To learn more about the 'Breaking the 19' campaign, please visit https://us.money2020.com/rise-up-challenge.

To register for Money20/20 USA, please visit https://us.money2020.com/register.

About Money20/20

Founded in 2011, Money20/20 creates destination events where the most innovative people in payments, fintech, and the broader financial services industry connect. Famed for their high-impact networking, the USA edition, held in Las Vegas (October), and Europe edition, held in Amsterdam (June), are widely considered unmissable by the industry they serve. Money20/20 debuted its APAC edition in Singapore in March 2018 and expanded to Hangzhou, China in November 2018. Money20/20 is the space where the industry's smartest visionaries and innovators come together to create the future of money. Money20/20 is an Ascential event. www.money2020.com

About Ascential

Ascential is an innovative information company that enables smart decision making for businesses. In an increasingly complex, digitally-driven world, we help our clients understand what's important and how to act on it – today, and in the future. Through our business-critical intelligence, world-class events and advice, we empower the world's most ambitious brands to find their focus and dramatically improve performance, particularly in the digital economy. From finance to fashion, eCommerce to economic forecasting, we anticipate trends and connect people with market-leading, sector-specific expertise – helping customers to overcome their commercial challenges and unlock value. When you can see the future, it's easier to get there first. Ascential - Unlock the future. www.ascential.com

