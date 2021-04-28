Time Tracking for Service Organizations from Replicon Now an SAP® Endorsed App and Part of SAP's Industry Cloud

"PwC chose Replicon as our go forward partner to provide frontline practitioners with a powerful, flexible and easy-to-use time capture capability. This is not only because Replicon has advanced features and user experience, but also because they share our vision and desire to ultimately transform the whole concept of revenue-based time capture from traditional inputs to simply automate and review," said Paul West, Engagement Management and Finance Transformation Leader at PwC. "Once deployed later this year with the integration with SAP S/4HANA® it can help provide us with a single source of truth for project time, allowing better engagement management and ultimately accurate billing. We are delighted that Replicon is collaborating with SAP to deliver industry cloud solutions for the professional services industry."

Replicon's Time Tracking for Service Organizations solution connects directly with SAP software systems to provide:

A single source of truth for project time with global governance

A cloud-based solution that is secure, reliable, and scalable to one million employees

Modern interfaces and user experience tailored to each group and location

Support for statutory pay rules in over 250 jurisdictions

A configurable rules engine to automate approvals and workflows

Native mobile apps for employee tracking and manager approvals

Zero-touch time capture leveraging AI, GPS, calendars, and more

Full real-time visibility into project time data for billing across all groups

A global solution with multi-lingual and multi-currency support

An auditable record of time data

Speed of delivery and ability to integrate with a complex ecosystem

Highly secure platform that is ISO 27001 certified and SSAE 18 compliant

"We are delighted to strengthen our SAP partnership with our time Tracking for Service Organizations, now an SAP endorsed app that is part of SAP's industry cloud. Time tracking is essential for professional services companies. Our Time Intelligence platform will continue to complement SAP capabilities to better serve customers in their transformation journey to become intelligent enterprises," said Raj Narayanaswamy, co-CEO at Replicon. "The partnership signals a shared commitment to provide businesses using SAP solutions with modern user experience and a platform that provides a single source of truth. Replicon's Time Tracking for Service Organizations extends the power of SAP S/4HANA in providing a configurable, global, employee-friendly, SaaS solution to professional services businesses. Replicon is working with SAP to create offerings that meet professional services and other industry specific requirements so customers can achieve better business outcomes."

SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing and measurements against benchmarks results. Replicon's Time Tracking solution enables organizations to capture, validate, and transform project time data in a modern user experience across desktop and mobile.

To enable companies to become intelligent enterprises, SAP is expanding its vertical solutions with an ecosystem of industry cloud applications . These solutions complement the existing SAP portfolio to extend the value of joint customer investments. These modular, industry specific solutions are developed by SAP and SAP partners to deliver business innovation, not just technologies. Replicon's solution integrates with SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP® SuccessFactors® Employee Central, complementing the power of SAP solutions to help ensure global governance and reduce revenue leakage.

"Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP's vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise," said Tom Roberts, senior vice president, partner solution success at SAP. "We applaud Replicon for its Time Tracking solution, now an SAP endorsed app and a part of SAP's industry cloud. Partners like Replicon are positioned to help us deliver on a vision and provide new innovations to our customers – quickly, easily and with solutions that have achieved premium certification and support of SAP."

The Time Tracking solution is available for digital discovery and purchase at SAP Store , the digital marketplace for solutions from SAP and its partners. SAP Store provides customers with real-time access to more than 1,800 innovative solutions from SAP as well as partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP applications, enabling digital transformation of their business.

About Replicon

Replicon, the Time Intelligence company, has over 20 years of industry leadership and is pioneering a new approach to time management. Time Intelligence elevates time as a strategic asset within an organization, to improve operational productivity, performance, and profitability. Replicon's Time Intelligence Platform offers solutions for global time and gross pay compliance, enterprise time management for ERP, professional services automation, and an SDK for continued development – expanding the company's award-winning portfolio of cloud-based products, including complete solution sets for client billing, project costing, and time and attendance. Replicon supports thousands of customers across 70 countries, with over 400 employees around the globe including the United States, Canada, India, Australia, and the United Kingdom. To learn more, visit www.replicon.com. Click to follow Replicon on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

Replicon Time Intelligence™ Platform and other Replicon products and services mentioned herein and their respective logos are trademarks of Replicon.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

SAP Forward-looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

© 2020 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

For more information, press only:

Kyle Celeste

Resound Marketing for Replicon

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 609-279-0050 x111

SOURCE Replicon

Related Links

http://replicon.com

