Time Tracking Software Market size to grow by USD 2,599.62 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing need for workforce management is one of the key drivers- Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Time Tracking Software Market

Time tracking software market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global time tracking software market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer time tracking software in the market are 37signals LLC, Adobe Inc., Avelogic Pte. Ltd., CAKE.com Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., ClickTime, ClockInEasy Inc., ConnectWise LLC, CyberMatrix Corp. Inc., Data Maxx Technologies Inc., FEST Technologies LLC, FunctionFox Systems Inc., JaMocha Tech Pvt. Ltd., Netsoft Holdings LLC, Oracle Corp., Planview Inc., Replicon Inc., Roper Technologies Inc., Smartsheet Inc., and Talygen Inc. and others.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Vendor Offerings -

Avelogic Pte. Ltd. - The company offers time-tracking software solutions namely SmartHRMS.

CAKE.com Inc. - The company offers time-tracking software solutions through its subsidiary Clockify.

ClickTime - The company offers time-tracking software solutions to track, plan, manage and analyze teams' project costs.

Time Tracking Software Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on components (Software and Services), deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the software segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes time-tracking software applications, dashboards, and user interfaces, which allow enterprises to track employees' time at work and handle the workforce. The growing adoption of cloud-based time-tracking software is one of the significant aspects propelling the growth of the segment. Moreover, cloud-based software allows companies to access their data from anywhere, at any time. Furthermore, it also eliminates the need for on-premises hardware and software, while providing greater flexibility, scalability, and cost savings for businesses of all sizes. Thus, the rise in demand for the software component in the market will drive the growth of the global time tracking software market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global time tracking software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global time tracking software market.

North America is estimated to account for 41% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The increasing use of cloud-based solutions is another factor contributing to the growth of the time tracking software market in the region. Cloud-based time-tracking software enables companies to access their data from anywhere and at any time and eliminates the need for on-premises hardware and software. This lowers costs, increases scalability, and delivers greater flexibility for businesses of all sizes. In general, the time tracking software market in this region is expected to continue its growth trajectory, propelled by the increasing demand for remote work solutions, cloud-based technologies, and the presence of prominent players in the region.

Time Tracking Software Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

The increasing need for workforce management is a major factor driving the time tracking software market. Productivity optimization in different industries, such as IT, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing, drives market growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of cloud-based time-tracking software solutions and the growing trend of remote work is also expected to drive the growth of this market. However, new development and growth opportunities for market players are created by the integration of new advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, into time-tracking software. Therefore, these advanced technologies can assist in automating tasks, enhance accuracy, and deliver real-time insights into employee productivity, which will drive demand for time tracking software during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

Integration of AI and ML in time-tracking software is an emerging time tracking software market trend that is expected to fuel growth during the forecast period. These technologies are known to allow time-tracking software to automate tasks, enhance accuracy, and deliver real-time insights into workers' productivity. Such advanced technologies help time-tracking software learn from previous data and make forecasts about future trends, thereby permitting enterprises to handle their workforce better and optimize productivity. For instance, AI-powered time-tracking software can automatically identify patterns in employee behavior and suggest changes to enhance productivity. Therefore, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Data security concerns and integration issues are major challenges impeding the growth of the time tracking software market during the forecast period. As a result of the growing amount of data being collected and stored by time-tracking software, there is a rising concern over data protection and security. Also, enterprises must guarantee that they have suitable steps in place to safeguard their data from cyber threats and unauthorized access. Different companies use a variety of different software solutions, so incorporating time-tracking software with these systems can be difficult. This may lead to hardships in data synchronization. Therefore such difficulties can affect the accuracy of time-tracking data, which might hinder the growth of the global time tracking software market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Time Tracking Software Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the time tracking software market

Precise estimation of the size of the time tracking software market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the time tracking software market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of time tracking software market vendors

Time Tracking Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,599.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.63 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 37signals LLC, Adobe Inc., Avelogic Pte. Ltd., CAKE.com Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., ClickTime, ClockInEasy Inc., ConnectWise LLC, CyberMatrix Corp. Inc., Data Maxx Technologies Inc., FEST Technologies LLC, FunctionFox Systems Inc., JaMocha Tech Pvt. Ltd., Netsoft Holdings LLC, Oracle Corp., Planview Inc., Replicon Inc., Roper Technologies Inc., Smartsheet Inc., and Talygen Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global time tracking software market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Component

6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Component

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

7.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 37signals LLC

12.4 Adobe Inc.

12.5 Avelogic Pte. Ltd.

12.6 CAKE.com Inc.

12.7 ClickTime

12.8 ClockInEasy Inc.

12.9 ConnectWise LLC

12.10 CyberMatrix Corp. Inc.

12.11 Data Maxx Technologies Inc.

12.12 FEST Technologies LLC

12.13 FunctionFox Systems Inc.

12.14 JaMocha Tech Pvt. Ltd.

12.15 Netsoft Holdings LLC

12.16 Planview Inc.

12.17 Smartsheet Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

