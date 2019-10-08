Time travel, dead comics, digital doctors collide at Cucalorus 25: a festival for everyone

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 25th annual Cucalorus Festival announces its mashup of film, performance, and technology for November 13-17 in downtown Wilmington. Nick Adkins (Digital Health Evangelist and Pinksocks Founder) delivers the festival keynote on the power of connection while G Yamazawa headlines the Visual/Sound/Walls concert on opening night. Hot from their world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson return to Cucalorus with their newest feature Synchronic (starring Anthony Mackie), one of a select group of 31 features in the lineup. The festival's fun and wild shorts blocks will feature more than 150 films organized into thematic blocks named after hairstyles like Pigtail, Beehive, and Butt Cut. More than 50% of the films at the festival are directed by women.

OK GURGLE , by the interdisciplinary performance ensemble Hearsay & Hyperbole, headlines the festival's stage program and takes us on a funny and sometimes scary ride into the deep relationship we have with our devices. Festival favorites like Shirley Gnome and Roz McPhail return with new works. Shows run all day Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Whiskey Tango Foxtrot and the Brooklyn Arts Center.

On Saturday afternoon at Thalian Hall, Cucalorus will present a very special screening of Jackie Olive's documentary Always in Season , which won the moral urgency award at Sundance. Jackie worked on the project during a residency at Cucalorus in 2015. Director Jackie Olive and other special guests will be on hand for a discussion after the film and will also be leading a workshop on Friday afternoon at Connect called Reparations and Reconciliation in the US South. Prarthana Mohan's delightful comedy The MisEducation of Bindu follows a bullied Indian teen as she tries to wiggle her way out of school. Rounding out a great lineup of dark comedies, International Falls by Amber McGinnis follows a wife and mom who is stuck in a boring job but is about to launch her comedy career. The film screens on Saturday at 7pm in the Thalian Ballroom. Cucalorus has added UNCW's King Hall, home of the Film Studies department, to the roster of film screening venues this year.

Cucalorus Festival's Chief Instigating Officer Dan Brawley shared, "This should be a special year for us. We celebrate 25 years but we're also thinking about 25 years from now. As much as anything, Cucalorus has become a community of people who tell stories and talk about the future. And we're asking questions. How can we make this a better world for everyone?"

Cucalorus is an evolving experiment in community building that connects visionary leaders in film, performance and technology, supporting the creation of new work and the development of ideas through festivals, residencies, funding and education. Cucalorus is made possible by the City of Wilmington, the National Endowment for the Arts, NC Arts Council, New Hanover Regional Medical Center, tekMountain, New Hanover County, UNCW, and the UNCW Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

