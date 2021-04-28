Time2Beat is Currently Available in the iOS App Store

NORFOLK, Neb., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At last, Time2Beat is here. Tyler Murphy teamed up with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create Time2Beat.

Tyler's vision for Time2Beat came about after wanting to create a platform where people can have fun with their commute. Users can explore or share rides, view leaderboards, and even add and compete with friends.

Enter your ride details to get started. Keep track of your ride history right in the app!

Introducing Time2Beat - a platform that lets the user compete, share, and explore their commute.

"Time2Beat has been added to my rotation of favorite apps. I love that It has transformed my boring commute and made it a source of entertainment." - User

The app includes the following user-friendly features:

Explore rides for locations near you.

Add friends and invite them to compete.

Share your best rides with friends and even challenge them.

Beat the time to reach and crawl to the top of the leaderboard.

Add new friends who share your passion.

Visit time2beatmobile.com for further information about the app including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements.

Contact Time2Beat LLC

Phone: 402-992-1988

Facebook: Search Time2Beat

Instagram: @time2beatapp

Twitter: @Time2Beat

Download from the app from App Store

iOS App: https://itunes.apple.com/WebObjects/MZStore.woa/wa/viewSoftware?id=1527984596

Android App:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.time2beat

SOURCE The Appineers