Time2play.com and Fabrizio Romano Team Up to Give American Fans the Inside Track on Global Soccer

The world's most-followed soccer journalist will contribute weekly exclusive content to Time2play, giving American audiences unique access to transfer news, match previews, and game predictions.

BIRKIRKARA, Malta, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Time2play has partnered with Fabrizio Romano, the journalist who broke every transfer deal that mattered, to deliver a weekly column exclusively on Time2play.com. Every article covers predictions, transfer news, and the stories behind the stories with a focus on US soccer.

The partnership arrives at a pivotal moment for soccer in the United States. With Major League Soccer's surging popularity, the continued expansion of Premier League broadcast deals, and growing American interest ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil, American fans are hungry for the kind of inside-track journalism that until now only European audiences had access to.

Romano's column will publish every week exclusively on Time2play, translated and distributed across the platform's U.S., Italian, Spanish, and Canadian editions. Articles will be shared directly to Romano's verified social channels, providing Time2play readers with source-level access to the stories shaping global soccer.

"Sometimes when you have so many things to report, there is little time to add quality. You have the breaking news, the big story, but to enter into the details, to get behind the scenes, sometimes it's not easy. Now with Time2play, we will find that time together. I'm looking forward to that."

— Fabrizio Romano

Time2play's mission has always been to give players and fans a trusted, independent source they can rely on. Adding Romano to the team is an extension of that same standard. The content will be original, exclusive, and live nowhere else.

"I've been a soccer fan my whole life. I know what good coverage looks like and I know what's been missing in the US. Romano doesn't speculate. He doesn't sensationalize. He tells you what's real. In a sport with as much controversy as soccer, that matters more than people think. We're proud to bring that to our audience," said Rui Costa, Head of Content at Time2play.

About Time2play

Time2play is an independent platform delivering expert reviews, guides, news, and editorial content. Built on transparency and player-first principles, Time2play is a trusted resource for millions of readers navigating online gaming and sport.

About Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano is the world's most-followed soccer transfer journalist, known for his trademark phrase "Here we go!" which signals the completion of major transfer deals. With over 50 million followers across social media platforms, Romano is the definitive source for breaking transfer news and soccer intelligence worldwide. He contributes to major international media outlets and is widely recognized as the most trusted voice in the global soccer transfer market.

For further information, please contact [email protected].

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SOURCE Time2play