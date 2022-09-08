Time4Sleep Meets Customers Online with Live Video Chat and Scheduled Video Appointments

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vee24 today announces that a leading supplier of beds and mattresses, Time4Sleep, is live on the Vee24 platform. Online customers can now schedule live video appointments to see products up close or can visit the website and speak to agents via text chat and video chat to ask questions and co-browse the website.

Virtual Time4Sleep Sales Team Virtual Shopping Session

Time4Sleep operates entirely online but understands that customers often need more information or to see products before making a significant purchase. Using Vee24, customers can now schedule a video call appointment directly from the Time4Sleep website to view beds, mattresses, and bedroom furniture. At the scheduled appointment time, the agent will initiate a live video call and walk the customer through the showroom, answering questions, showing products, and discussing options.

"Our customers come from across the UK and it's not possible for most of them to visit our showroom," explains Jonathan Warren, Director, Time4Sleep. "Using the Vee24 platform, we're now able to meet customers without them leaving the house, chat through their requirements, and show them our range of products using live high-definition video. We're delighted with the response so far. Scheduled video appointments have exceeded our expectations, agents are loving the simplicity and innovation, and customers can buy with confidence, having seen the products in more detail than with a typical online purchase."

Customers have three ways to engage with an agent when they arrive on the site. They can start a text chat conversation and then seamlessly move this to a 2-way video call if required. Or they can schedule a video appointment for a more comprehensive product consultation. The single Vee24 platform enables conversations to move easily from text to video chat and the appointment scheduling function is simple and intuitive to use.

"Early results have been very encouraging and we're delighted to be supporting Time4Sleep's aim to offer a fantastic in-store purchasing experience to online customers," comments Joseph Noonan, CEO, Vee24. "Video calls and live video appointment scheduling offer a real point of difference between Time4Sleep and other online bedroom retailers – and customers are valuing a service that means that they can make significant purchasing decisions without leaving the house."

About Vee24

Vee24 helps leading brands deliver great person-to-person customer experiences that accelerate their digital business. Vee24's digital customer experience platform — powered by high-definition video chat, text chat, AI-enabled chatbots, co-browsing, screen sharing, online appointment setting, and more — enables customer-centric teams to grow online sales, deliver better customer service, and build brand loyalty. Brands can seamlessly connect their virtual and in-person experience using this omnichannel customer engagement platform. Vee24 is headquartered in Boston, MA with European headquarters in Macclesfield, England. Vee24 customers include leading industry brands in the retail, automotive, and financial services sectors.

For more information

Jacqui Freeman, JD Marketing

+1 6173568280

[email protected]

SOURCE Vee24