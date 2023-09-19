Timea Ciliberti: CEO of Relaxium® and Visionary Leader Anticipating Exciting New Horizons

News provided by

Relaxium

19 Sep, 2023, 11:25 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Timea Ciliberti, the esteemed CEO of Relaxium® embodies tenacity and vision, driving Relaxium® to remarkable heights in the realm of nutraceutical wellness supplements. As she anticipates a future filled with exciting developments for the company, including the launch of new products, and Relaxium's expansion into major retailers such as Walmart, Timea's leadership stands as a beacon of innovation and growth.

Timea's journey as CEO is marked by her unwavering dedication and a strategic mindset honed through an academic foundation rooted in European marketing education. Her diverse career path, including roles as a sales representative, marketing planner, and project manager, provided her with invaluable experience that she adeptly leveraged to steer Relaxium® towards innovation and impactful solutions that enhance consumers' well-being.

One of Timea's notable achievements has been her strategic embrace of national television advertising campaigns, which have catapulted Relaxium® into the homes and hearts of consumers across the nation.

However, Timea's advocacy extends far beyond the boardroom. She passionately champions causes close to her heart, including animal welfare rights, environmental sustainability, and empowering women in entrepreneurship. Her dedication to these issues exemplifies her commitment to shaping a more equitable and sustainable world.

Motherhood and entrepreneurship are two powerful forces that drive Timea. In her quest to empower female entrepreneurs, she launched the Relaxium® Dreamers Contest, awarding $5,000 to one deserving female entrepreneur, a testament to her dedication to nurturing and supporting aspiring women leaders nationwide.

Timea's visionary leadership has laid a strong foundation for Relaxium®. Supported by extensive research and studies conducted by her husband, renowned Neurologist Dr. Eric Ciliberti, the duo has created a brand that consistently delivers outstanding results while prioritizing the health and well-being of their customers.

In recognition of her remarkable achievements, Timea Ciliberti has earned deep respect within the industry. Her leadership and contributions have positioned Relaxium® as a prominent force in the nutraceutical market and the go-to provider of premium sleep solutions. Under Timea's visionary leadership, Relaxium® continues its unwavering commitment to assisting individuals in attaining deep, revitalizing sleep. The road ahead is brimming with promise, featuring thrilling prospects, innovative product releases, and an exciting venture into prominent retail destinations, including the likes of Walmart.

For more information about Timea Ciliberti and the innovative offerings of Relaxium®, please visit Relaxium.com.

SOURCE Relaxium

