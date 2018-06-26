TimeClock Plus' v7 WebClock Certified for Accessibility by Criterion

Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (also known as WCAG) is a set of requirements that is the international system of software coding standards. WCAG compliance ensures that TimeClock Plus v7 is accessible by everyone, irrespective of disabilities and age. For many of the clients in the marketspace in which TimeClock Plus serves, this requirement is paramount and demonstrates software development excellence. WCAG is important to all clients because it improves the user experience (UX).

"By meeting all the requirements under Section 508 v2 and WCAG 2.0 A & AA guidelines, our clients with users that have disabilities will be able to easily navigate and operate any TimeClock Plus v7 WebClock, thus eliminating any barriers or obstacles. With our team constantly working to achieve the highest level of customer satisfaction, we have provided a product that ensures functionality and accessibility." – Derek McIntyre, Vice President of Operations.

Due to the importance of web accessibility for the Higher Education industry, institutions are faced with the task of providing their faculty, staff, and students with adequate solutions that offer WCAG compliance. To accommodate, TimeClock Plus v7 offers industry leading workforce management solutions that are in compliance with the highest of standards by meeting the guidelines put forth by Criterion.

