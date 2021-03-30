Timed Health CEO James Applebach Announces a New Milestone: A Patented Physician Predictive Prescribing Software Technology Transfer From Cued.com to Timed Health Corporation

SPARKS, Nev., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Timed Health CEO James Applebach announced a planned company milestone today with a patented physician predictive prescribing software technology transfer from Cued.com, owned by WhenMed VC, to Timed Health Corporation valued at $1,000,000 in common stock.

Cued, (http://cued.com/), is an online platform that leverages data analytics and advanced logistics to provide personalized prescription management.

Bringing together telehealth with telemedications and advanced predictive data science to forecast, accelerate and implement new healthcare and medications to decelerate changes in health, Timed Health, (https://www.timedhealth.com/), has recently introduced an innovative fully patented mass-market technology and new medications platform solution to improve the efficiency and sufficiency of modern healthcare.

Physician-determined forecasted therapies can more efficiently be safely started immediately by patients at the time of actual need for changes in health more often before costlier complications can arise. This most opportune moment occurs "when it matters most, earlier, as early as possible" during a change in health.

The company's patient and physician efficiency manpower multiplying platform can help to reduce up to 30% of current costly delays, improve access, payer and patient outcomes, and physicians' incomes.

Timed Health is a healthcare benefits, payer, patient, and physician assistive technology provider.

"Timed Health is solving the problem of people not having a rapid diagnosis of disease progression, and not having rapidly modified treatment to correspond to predictable progression pathways…by more convenient access to new widely used medicines and healthcare," said Timed Health Board Director and former KPMG Healthcare Strategist John C. Matthews.

The company aims to improve patient, provider and payer options in a patented platform system offered as a mass-market direct-to-consumer and tiered premium employer-offered benefits program free-standing or alongside insurance. Timed Health is offered to and connected with healthcare providers, patients, employers, associations, governments, and payers as a managed service.

Applebach stated, "Since 2008, we have believed that technology can multiply physician manpower efficiency 5-fold this half-century. Predictions are something we all do every day, and physicians do also when caring for patients. Most just have time to think one step ahead. Timed Health helps them multiply those steps ahead. Timed Health is simply but elegantly systematizing those decisions and related healthcare implementations. Our goal is to help resolve the problem of costly delays in receiving healthcare which are far too common."

Top benefits of Timed Health include:

Reducing costs and wait times.

Improved outcomes, physician efficiency, accuracy, and income potential.

Greater Autonomy through Better Bonding: for patients, providers, and payers.

for patients, providers, and payers. A Comprehensive Solution: for delivering new medications and healthcare to more patients to avoid costly delays safely more often. To address and forecast expectable changes in health beginning with low-risk changes in health including infections, diabetes, and hypertension.

Timed Health's initial survey has shown promising interest in the healthcare industry for their solution with 92% of 80 randomized physicians and 40 nurse practitioners indicating they will use the Timed Health platform for their patients.

Timed Health is now offering Regulation CF common stock on NetCapital.com, Offering Page, to spread awareness about its company's healthcare platform. $6.9 million has previously been invested in Timed Health Corporation.

ABOUT TIMED HEALTH

Timed Health is an Emerging Growth Company having a highly patented technology data science-driven technology platform for integrating telehealthcare, telemedications, telepharmacy, and manpower multiplier augmentation systems. For more information, please check out the company's website, (https://www.timedhealth.com/).

