Timefolio Implements SS&C's Front-to-Back Solution to Power Investment Operation

WINDSOR, Conn., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), today announced that Timefolio Asset Management Singapore Pte Ltd., a subsidiary of Korea's Timefolio Asset Management, has selected a combination of SS&C's award winning services and technology to power operations.

"We were looking for a trusted provider that could address our needs across the investment operation as we grow," said Jae Lee, CEO of Timefolio Asset Management. "Working with SS&C Eze and SS&C GlobeOp, minimizes the number of vendors we have to work with so we can quickly realize process efficiencies."

Timefolio is leveraging Eze Investment Suite for portfolio management, trading, accounting, compliance and integrated order management with advanced short locate functionality. Timefolio is additionally supported by middle- and back-office outsourcing and fund administration services from SS&C GlobeOp.

"We are pleased to partner with growing firms such as Timefolio to deliver scalable, effective solutions that can get them up and running quickly," said Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our aim is to deliver value by optimizing front-to-back office processes for firms of all sizes."

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

