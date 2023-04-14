Timekettle AI Language Translator Device Redefines Intercultural Communication

SHENZHEN, China, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 67th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW67), was recently held at the United Nations headquarters in New York, USA. The global event brought together women representatives, politicians, and cultural artists from around the world to discuss the progress toward gender equality in the digital age.

Timekettle Fluentalk T1 Provides Real-Time Translation Services for Cross-cultural Exchange Event.

There was also a cultural exchange session held by the United Nations Women's Conference, where an award ceremony for the renowned calligrapher Li Guiming was held at the Nigerian Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York. As a sponsor of the event, Timekettle, with its Fluentalk translator device from China, provided real-time and cross-lingual communication services to hundreds of participants with different language and cultural backgrounds, gained high recognition and played a vital role in contributing to the event's success.

At this event, Li Guiming said, "The 67th session of the Commission on the Status of Women emphasizes the importance of women's equal participation in solving conflicts, building and maintaining peace, and injecting new momentum into the global gender equality and women's development cause. I will strive to contribute to the cause of women and will give my artwork as gifts to leaders and friends from different countries at this conference." Li Guiming also expressed his lifelong pursuit of empowering more American friends to experience the profound cultural heritage of China.

Language communication has always been an indispensable link in the journey of cross-cultural communication. As a leading translation tech company, Timekettle has a mission to "break down language barriers and make the world connected without borders."

Powered by Streaming ASR Technology and 150 servers and accelerators worldwide, with 40 languages and 93 accents, people can have natural and high-efficiency conversations speaking in different languages. The Fluentalk translator device has quickly become one of the best-selling products in translator hardware, and Timekettle will continue to focus on technological innovation and bringing global users the ultimate communication experience.

About Timekettle

Established in 2016, Timekettle is an industry-leading translation solutions provider recognized by winning numerous international awards such as CES Innovation Award, iF Design Award, and TechCrunch. As the top-selling brand in the Translator Device industry, Timekettle now serves over 300,000 users worldwide.

