Timeless: A Paranormal Personal History by Dr. Bruce Olav Solheim, PHD

GLENDORA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional academic people are afraid of destroying their reputations and careers by even considering that there is such a thing as the paranormal or PSI, much less writing about the phenomena from a personal perspective. For those reasons, Bruce Olav Solheim, who holds a doctoral degree and is a former Fulbright Scholar and Professor, waited until retirement was imminent to write this book. In addition to his new book, Dr. Solheim also teaches a popular Paranormal Personal History course at Citrus College in Glendora, CA.

Timeless: A Paranormal Personal History documents 34 incidents of paranormal events in his life: telepathy, telekinesis, ghosts, demons, guardian angels, precognition, near-death experiences, and more. As he says at the beginning of the book: "It's not that I believe in ghosts, it's that they believe in me, so I've no choice." Timeless offers a message of encouragement for others to share stories of the paranormal and to be assured that there is a life beyond this one and that we are, indeed, timeless. The paranormal travels of an everyday guy, seen and told through his eyes. From childhood through adolescence to adulthood, Timeless tells the story of one man's travels through the paranormal universe and out the other side. Engrossing and highly entertaining, join Bruce Solheim in his journey while making it your own.

Having experienced ghosts, Solheim came to understand that death isn't an end, it's a doorway. So, what proof does he have? He doesn't have proof; he has personal experiences, not only with life beyond death but also with many other seemingly unexplainable, paranormal phenomena that have occurred over the years. Paranormal is usually defined as something beyond the range of normal experience or scientific explanation. Parapsychologists, who aren't deterred by skeptics calling their discipline of parapsychology a pseudoscience, have successfully studied many paranormal phenomena, including:

Telepathy: communicating thoughts or feelings between two people not using the five traditional senses.

Precognition: Perceiving information about future events before they happen.

Clairvoyance: Gaining information about places or events at remote locations.

Psychokinesis: The ability of the mind to manipulate matter, time, space, or energy.

Near-death experiences: An experience reported by a person who came close to death, or who experienced clinical death and then was brought back to life.

Reincarnation: The rebirth of a soul or human consciousness in a new physical body after death.

Apparitional experiences: Phenomena relating to ghosts of deceased persons in places they frequented or with their belongings.

According to parapsychologist Dr. Dean Radin in his book The Conscious Universe, "those compelling, perplexing, and sometimes profound human experiences, known as 'psychic phenomena' are real ... it has taken more than a century to demonstrate it conclusively in accordance with rigorous, scientific standards." Although Solheim's purpose in this book isn't to prove or disprove scientific theories of what Dr. Radin prefers to call PSI phenomena, his personal stories will touch on many of the paranormal or PSI phenomena listed above.

The experiences in this book are his own, they did happen, and he makes no other claims. So, the story begins with Bruce Olav Solheim, as it does with anyone. This book is a memoir, but it's a memoir of his experiences with the paranormal. We've had thoughts about what happens when a person dies since our ancestors lived in caves. Although we're all unique in our own ways, birth and death are what unite all of us. Most people have a fear of death, in fact, it's the number two fear in most surveys, with public speaking being number one. So, it stands to reason that speaking in public about death would not be easy. People have been reporting paranormal events since the beginning of recorded time, but scientists have disagreed about the existence of these phenomena and many skeptics mock those people who see ghosts or have paranormal experiences.

There are now three Timeless books: Timeless, Timeless Deja Vu, and Timeless Trinity. A total of 89 paranormal experiences are documented.

