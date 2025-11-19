Timeless and Anwar Carrots Unveil "Carrots OG" and a 17-Piece Merch Capsule

A multi-format flavor drop and culture-led apparel collection from a streetwear icon

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeless, a leading lifestyle cannabis brand, today announced a national collaboration with designer and creative director Anwar Carrots, introducing a limited-edition flavor and apparel collection that blends Anwar's iconic visual language with the Timeless House of Brands.

Carrots x Timeless Family Photo Carrots x Timeless - Anwar Carrots

At the center of the partnership is Carrots OG, a signature flavor rooted in Anwar's love for authentic OG flavor. Crafted through a hands-on creative process with Timeless, the team dialed in a terpene profile that balances bright citrus, warm spice, and the earthy backbone of classic OGs—resulting in a flavor built with intention and shaped by Anwar's palate and Timeless' product craft. Carrots OG will be released across multiple Timeless product formats, including:

Timeless T2 All-In-One 2g Vaporizer (AZ, NY, OK)

Timeless 510 Thread 1g Cartridge (AZ, CA, IL, MO, NJ, NY, OK)

Tumble 1g Infused Pre-Roll (AZ, CA, MO)

Timeless Flip Case + Battery Combo (AZ, CA, IL, MO, NJ, NY, OK)

Alongside the Carrots OG release, Timeless and Carrots are introducing a 17-piece Carrots x Timeless Merch Capsule, featuring premium hoodies, sweats, graphic tees, headwear, and accessories. Designed collaboratively, the capsule merges Anwar's Fairfax-rooted design identity with Timeless' commitment to storytelling and craftsmanship.

"This collaboration is where style, culture, and cannabis meet," said Rob Mora, Director of National Marketing, Timeless. "Anwar brought a distinct creative perspective that allowed us to build something far larger than a single product—it's a complete narrative."

"I've always been drawn to OG strains, so creating Carrots OG with Timeless came from a real place," said Anwar Carrots, founder of Carrots by Anwar Carrots. "We built this together — the flavor, the look, the whole experience. The capsule and the strain are both extensions of the same creative universe."

Launch & Availability

Carrots OG is now available in Arizona and in the coming weeks to California, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, New York and Oklahoma. The Carrots x Timeless Merch Capsule will be available beginning Green Wednesday - November 26th on alwaystimeless.com, and at national activations in dispensaries led by the Timeless Kindness Team.

About Timeless

Founded in 2011, Timeless is a lifestyle cannabis house of brands operating across multiple states, including Timeless (distillate vapes), Timeless Noir (live resin terpene vapes), Timeless Azul (live hash rosin vapes), and Tumble (infused pre-rolls). Timeless builds community through culture, design, and premium cannabis experiences. Learn more at timelessvapes.com.

About Anwar Carrots

Anwar Carrots is the founder of Carrots by Anwar Carrots, a globally recognized streetwear brand defined by bold graphics, signature color palettes, and cross-cultural influence. Since 2015, Carrots has become a staple in contemporary streetwear through collaborations across fashion, music, and art.

SOURCE Timeless Refinery