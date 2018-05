Timeless Jewelry Set In Platinum Is A Popular Trend At Met Gala

Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewelry brands such as Chopard, Tiffany & Co., and Featherstone Fine Jewelry chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum settings that truly enhance the brilliance of diamonds and colored gemstones. Platinum jewelry is the choice accessory for celebrities to capture the most special, glamorous and memorable moments.

Below are highlights from tonight's event:

Kylie Jenner in Platinum by Chopard

Cushion-cut diamond stud earring (5-carats each), set in platinum

Kendall Jenner in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany Paper Flowers™ earrings with diamonds, set in platinum

Tiffany Paper Flowers™ ring with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $7,000 )

) Tiffany Paper Flowers™ open flower ring with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $5,500 )

Zendaya in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.

Necklace with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $45,000 )

) Tiffany Paper Flowers™ ring with diamond clusters, set in platinum (priced at $14,000 )

) Tiffany Paper Flowers™ Firefly ring with a yellow diamond and white diamonds, set in platinum

Hailey Baldwin in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany Victoria® mixed cluster drop earrings with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $40,000 )

) Tiffany Enchant® scroll band ring with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $9,800 )

) Tiffany Jazz® three-row ring with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $9,700 )

) Tiffany Cobblestone band ring with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $9,800 )

) Two Tiffany Victoria® alternating rings with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $14,000 each)

Selena Gomez in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany Victoria® mixed cluster drop earrings with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $40,000 )

) Tiffany Victoria® line bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $55,000 )

) Tiffany Victoria® mixed cluster bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $45,000 )

) Tiffany Victoria® alternating bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $40,000 )

Nicki Minaj in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.

Bracelet with mixed-cut diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $155,000 )

) Bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $95,000 )

) Bracelet with emeralds and diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $130,000 )

) Bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $120,000 )

) Bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $155,000 )

) Three Tiffany Victoria® line bracelets with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $111,000 total)

total) Ring with a red spinel (3-carats) and diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $60,000 )

) Ring with a rubellite (8-carats), set in platinum (priced at $29,000 )

Lili Reinhart in Platinum by Featherstone Fine Jewelry

Luna earrings with Tahitian pearl and diamonds, set in platinum

Double Aces rings with diamonds, set in platinum

About Platinum Jewelry

Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.

For more information, please visit Platinum Guild International USA's sites:

Consumer website: www.platinumjewelry.com

Facebook page: www.facebook.com/jewelryplatinum

Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/platinum_jewelry/

Twitter page: www.twitter.com/ptjewelry

Hashtag: #BePlatinum

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timeless-jewelry-set-in-platinum-is-a-popular-trend-at-met-gala-300644191.html

SOURCE Platinum Guild International

Related Links

http://www.platinumjewelry.com